ITUC Welcomes Election Of Gilbert Houngbo As ILO Head

The ITUC has welcomed the election today of Gilbert Houngbo as the next director general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ILO’s Governing Body, made up of government, employer and worker representatives, elected Mr Houngbo from a field of five candidates.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The election of Gilbert Houngbo, whose candidacy was supported by the ITUC, brings a man who has clearly demonstrated his commitment to the ILO with its tripartite mandate and structure and its vital role in setting standards for the world of work and promoting decent work for all.

“Gilbert has served at the highest level as prime minister of Togo and as president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as at the ILO in the capacity of deputy director general.

“It is also pleasing to know that the ILO will have, for the first time in its history, an African at the helm. We look forward to working with him as the ILO plays its central role in the international system at a time when the challenges of ensuring peace, creating good jobs, transiting to a zero-carbon economy and harnessing technology for the good of all are paramount.”

Mr Houngbo will start his tenure on 1 October when the term of office of Guy Ryder, the current ILO director general and former general secretary of the ITUC, expires.

