World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Welcomes Election Of Gilbert Houngbo As ILO Head

Saturday, 26 March 2022, 7:01 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has welcomed the election today of Gilbert Houngbo as the next director general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ILO’s Governing Body, made up of government, employer and worker representatives, elected Mr Houngbo from a field of five candidates.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The election of Gilbert Houngbo, whose candidacy was supported by the ITUC, brings a man who has clearly demonstrated his commitment to the ILO with its tripartite mandate and structure and its vital role in setting standards for the world of work and promoting decent work for all.

“Gilbert has served at the highest level as prime minister of Togo and as president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as at the ILO in the capacity of deputy director general.

“It is also pleasing to know that the ILO will have, for the first time in its history, an African at the helm. We look forward to working with him as the ILO plays its central role in the international system at a time when the challenges of ensuring peace, creating good jobs, transiting to a zero-carbon economy and harnessing technology for the good of all are paramount.”

Mr Houngbo will start his tenure on 1 October when the term of office of Guy Ryder, the current ILO director general and former general secretary of the ITUC, expires.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>


Fortify Rights: U.N. Member States: Acknowledge The Rohingya Genocide, Refer Myanmar To The International Criminal Court
United Nations Member States should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the U.N. Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court...
More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 