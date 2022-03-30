World Women’s Conference Second Session: Equal Pay, Equity In Recovery, Just Transition, Women’s Leadership

The second session of the 4th ITUC World Women’s Conference will be held online, 30 – 31 March, putting a new social contract, grounded in equality and equity, at the centre of recovery and resilience.

Women trade union activists from around the world will focus on four themes in this session:

Securing equal pay for work of equal value and gender-responsive social protection.

Building women’s transformational leadership in trade unions.

Climate justice and just transition – women as actors for a just transition.

How do we ensure that equality and equity is at the heart of recovery?

For more details, the conference website here includes the full programme and background material.

Two of the plenary sessions will be livestreamed on the ITUC Facebook page:

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “This session will look at how women activists can organise to advance gender equality and equity in some of the key challenges for the trade union movement and all of society.

“These challenges remain as working people deal with the effects of a pandemic that have not been gender neutral. It’s more important than ever that we work together for effective, efficient, and fair responses, with a new social contract at the centre.”

