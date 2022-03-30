World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DOCOMO's Okayama Building To Be Powered 100% With Renewable Energy

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 7:23 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., and NTT Anode Energy Corporation (NTT AE) announced today that they will sign an off-site corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to power DOCOMO's Okayama building which houses network facilities fully with renewable energy, mainly from NTT AE's newly constructed solar power plant, beginning this April.

This will be the first time for DOCOMO to implement an off-site PPA and is part of the company's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2030. The new solar power plant, which will supply electrical power exclusively to DOCOMO, will ensure that the company has stable, long-term access to power even if Japan's energy market ever becomes unstable.

Through the new plant, which is located in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture under the off-site PPA, NTT AE, acting as a distributor for its subsidiary ENNET Corporation, will supply electricity to the building in Okayama via the public power transmission and distribution network. For any contracted electricity that cannot be provided solely via solar power under the off-site PPA, NTT AE will purchase non-fossil certificates designated for renewable energy, to ensure that the percentage of power supplied to and used by the building will be raised to be classified as renewable to 100%. As a result, the building is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (including non-fossil certificates) by approximately 10,000 tons per year.

Going forward, DOCOMO and NTT AE will continue to utilize NTT group assets to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by adopting more renewable energy with additionality, thereby contributing to a carbon-neutral society in Japan.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 