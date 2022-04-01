World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Peacebuilding, 'A Bargain' And 'Proven Investment', UN Chief Tells Member States

Friday, 1 April 2022, 6:05 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN chief has called for $100 million each year in assessed contributions from Member States, to fund the world body’s peacebuilding activities, describing such an investment as “a bargain” compared with the punitive costs of war.

Secretary-General António Guterres was briefing the Peacebuilding Commission on Wednesday on his latest report on peacebuilding and sustainable peace.

“When we consider the costs of war — to the global economy but most of all to humanity’s very soul — peacebuilding is a bargain, and a prerequisite for development and a better future for all,” he told the Commission – an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in countries emerging from conflict.

Tougher each day

Mr. Guterres said that the Commission’s task grows larger by the day, citing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945, including Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Sudan, Haiti, the Sahel and now Ukraine.

Two billion people, or one quarter of humanity, lives in conflict-affected areas, he noted, pointing out that the poorest and most vulnerable pay the highest price.

The report under discussion is a call to ensure that the UN peacebuilding architecture is fit-for-purpose in this rapidly changing environment. This appeal is in line with his proposed New Agenda for Peace that places prevention and peacebuilding at the heart of UN efforts.

‘Peacebuilding works’

“Peacebuilding works - it is a proven investment,” he emphasized, citing several examples of success contained in his report, including in Côte d’Ivoire, Iraq, the northern countries of Central America, the Great Lakes region, Papua New Guinea, Colombia and the Central African Republic.

He, however, pointed out that a critical funding gap exists. While the Peacebuilding Fund has been steadily growing - investing $195 million last year, it remains wholly dependent on voluntary contributions from a small number of donors.

Therefore, he said, he was putting forward a proposal to the Fifth Committee – a General Assembly organ to review budgetary matters – for an annual $100 million in assessed contributions for the Peacebuilding Fund, to secure the predictable and sustainable base to deliver results over the long-term.

Over the last decade, the world has spent $349 billion on peacekeeping, humanitarian relief and refugee support, with global military expenditures rising to nearly $2 trillion in 2020. “But let’s not forget that war’s greatest cost is its human toll,” he emphasized.

The General Assembly is scheduled to convene a high-level meeting on financing for peacebuilding on 27 April.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 