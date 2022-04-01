World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Avance Clinical Announces New Office Opening In Melbourne

Friday, 1 April 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MELBOURNE, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the largest premium Australian Contract Research Organisation (CRO) for international biotechs, has opened new offices in Melbourne to support its growing clinical team in the greater Melbourne region.

The formal opening event was attended by all the Melbourne staff, as well the Avance Clinical executive team, and Board Members.

Avance Clinical's CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said: "We continue to offer a hybrid working environment for our team however, they are increasingly wanting more in-office face-to-face time with colleagues and clients - while still having the flexibility of working remotely".

"Avance is continuing to experience significant growth facilitating our expansion in the Melbourne CBD with new offices to accommodate our growing team," she said.

Check for our latest positions open and join our Melbourne team here.

https://www.avancecro.com/careers/

Avance Clinical recently secured a significant investment from global private equity firm, The Riverside Company (Riverside), to support further regional and global expansion. The investment values the company in excess of $200m.

"With the support of Riverside and its powerful global footprint and deep healthcare experience, Avance Clinical will execute on its regional and international expansion plans organically and via acquisitions," said Lungershausen.

Avance Clinical is the Australian-owned CRO that provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the local and international biopharma industry.

The company is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) which has allowed it to expand into clinical trials for vaccines and GMO therapies.

"We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biopharma clients require in this fast-moving, competitive and high-stakes sector," said Lungershausen.

Avance Clinical has been recognised for the past two consecutive years with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan CRO Best Practices Award.

Learn about the Australian Advantage here.

https://www.avancecro.com/the-australian-advantage/

For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us:

https://www.avancecro.com/contact-us/

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past two years, has been providing CRO services in the region for 24 years.

Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 105 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 