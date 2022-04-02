VOOPOO And ZOVOO Shine As Joint Exhibitors At The 2022 Malaysia Vape Show

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The two-day Malaysian Vape Show (MIVAS) concluded successfully on March 27. The show brought together more than 100 exhibiting brands worldwide and attracted over 5000 professional visitors.

As the pioneer of technological change in the industry, VOOPOO and ZOVOO jointly exhibited at the 2022 MIVAS, discussing the future development trend of the industry and the upgrade and innovation of product experience with many partners, fans and users, and business competitors.

Joint exhibition attracts widespread attention

As two of the most influential VAPE brands in Southeast Asia, VOOPOO and ZOVOO attracted the most visitors to the exhibition hall with their unique booth design, simple brand image, and amazing product experience. Many local fans lined up in long queues to participate in the on-site interaction and product experience.

At the same time, many local distributors and retailers appreciated VOOPOO and ZOVOO's extensive product lines, especially VOOPOO's newly developed ARGUS GT 2 and ZOVOO's DRAGBAR5000 and DRAGBAR5000C sugar-free concept products. They kept asking for and showing strong interest in cooperation.

The feedback from the dealers on site said, "The VOOPOO ARGUS GT 2 is extremely powerful with its 200W power and stunning triple defense design. ZOVOO's product design is bold and innovative, taking into account not only the user's feelings but also the aesthetic design, and the price is quite competitive."

The pinnacle of brand-new research and development

The ARGUS GT 2, VOOPOO's first MOD product of 2022, inherits the classic style of the ARGUS GT and brings the best of technology and design to the show floor, which numerous vapers have well received since its launch at the show.

ARGUS GT 2 has a sense of technology and design from appearance to usage. It is designed with leather and metal, and every texture is solid and powerful. From the distinctive metal body to the finely crafted leather texture, every detail is a classic. The new ARGUS GT 2 combines luxury craftsmanship and technology for a comfortable grip and a solid visual impact.

It has up to 200W high power constant voltage stable output, IP68 tri-proof design, innovative volcano air channel mouth leak-proof design, GENE.TT 2.0 chip, 6.5ml large capacity, 3A TYPE-C fast charging, etc. The newly developed MAAT TANK NEW atomizer has defined a new height of experience. The unveiling of the new ARGUS GT 2 has also amazed the audience and has been well received.

ZOVOO DRAGBAR innovative sugar-free products

As a disruptor in the overseas Pod market, ZOVOO launched the industry's first sugar-free disposable e-cigarettes, DRAGBAR 5000 and DRAGBAR 5000C, which innovatively use ethyl malt alcohol to provide sweetness of the vape oil. As an alternative to cane sugar certified by authorities in many countries, ethyl malt alcohol ensures sweetness without additional sugar intake, effectively avoiding the harmful effects of sugar addiction on the body. It is a great choice for those who are sugar-free or less sugar-intensive.

As ZOVOO's flagship product, the DRAGBAR range has gained attention and interest from users worldwide since its inception. The use of ethyl malt alcohol in ZOVOO is not only a demonstration of ZOVOO's deep understanding of user needs but also a new definition of disposable e-cigarettes. It will become a major milestone in the industry and open up a new era of sugar-free e-cigarettes.

It is understood that the ZOVOO team discovered the spitting and bursting problems of disposable e-cigarettes after surveying 3,000 global users. After a year of research and tens of thousands of trial tests, the ZOVOO team found a solution. ZOVOO's mesh coil dramatically improves the atomization performance of disposable e-cigarettes and solves the spitting and bursting problem of disposable e-cigarettes. Meanwhile, DRAGBAR 5000 employs silicone preservation technology to lock in freshness extremely well and guarantee its fullness.

The ZOVOO team's optimization of product details and taste guarantee has made ZOVOO DRAGBAR popular among a wide range of users in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions.

In future, VOOPOO and ZOVOO will always adhere to the original intention, sticking to the "user first" product concept. They will pursue innovation and breakthroughs in technology and continue to launch a richer and more diversified product selection, committed to providing a safer and more enjoyable product experience for consumers worldwide. They will work with partners to continue to layout offline channels at home and abroad and provide partners with a full range of support solutions in the product, logistics, branding, and marketing to build an innovative and diversified ecological cooperation.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

