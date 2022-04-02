World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo

Saturday, 2 April 2022, 8:36 pm
Press Release: UN News

Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday.

UNHCR, together with the Ugandan Government and partners, is assisting some 10,000 people who have found shelter in the southwest Kisoro district, after fleeing the violence which began on Monday.

They have arrived from the DRC’s Rutchuru territory, located less than 10 kilometres from the Bunagana border crossing in Kisoro.

“As people arrived in Uganda on 28 and 29 March, artillery fire and gunshots could be heard from across the border, indicating that clashes were ongoing. Six people arrived with gunshot wounds and were taken for treatment,” said Joel Boutroue, UNHCR’s Representative to Uganda.

Thousands displaced in DRC

Additionally, nearly 36,000 Congolese have been displaced within the DRC, most of whom are being accommodated by host families, or in markets and schools.

Although security conditions are making it difficult to reach them, UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) have established a joint task force to organize the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

UNHCR and Uganda’s Office of the Prime Minister, are responding to the emergency, in coordination with district and local authorities, as well as partners.

The agency has already relocated around 2,530 asylum seekers to the Nyakabande transit centre, located nearby.

Mr. Boutroue reported that heavy rains have made conditions even more difficult for people who have arrived with only the few belongings they could carry.

Many unaccompanied children

While Uganda has currently closed the Bunagana border to trade, it remains open to asylum seekers. Some are also entering the country through irregular border crossings.

“We have also observed many unaccompanied children, older people and wheelchair users among those fleeing the violence,” he added.

“Most of the new arrivals are sheltering in and around the market and elsewhere in the community. As with many previous incidents, they want to stay close to the border so they can more easily get news of what is happening in their villages, in the hope that the violence stops, and they can return home.”

UNHCR has also established a system for identifying and fast-tracking people who need emergency assistance.

Funding shortfall

The agency commended Uganda for again welcoming people uprooted by violence. The country hosts more refugees than any other nation on the continent.

This year, UNHCR will need more than $343 million to support its operations in Uganda, but so far, less than 10 per cent of funding has been received.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian needs of more than 5.6 million internally displaced people in the DRC are also largely unmet due to lack of funding. Operations there, which total some $224 million, are only eight per cent funded.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 