Ngella Constituency Delivers, Improve Constituent’s Livelihood Through CDF

Ngella Constituency Office (NCO) is continuing to deliver obligatory support to its constituents with a resolute commitment aiming at improving people’s livelihood through its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programs.

NCO development programs/projects were categorized into four priority sectors. These include Infrastructure, Small Business, Income Generating and Social Services support including education and health.

Principal Rural Development Officer, Gabriel Manetiva said it is encouraging to witness the strong commitment that the constituency office continues to demonstrate with regards to its CDF programs implementation targeted at alleviating poverty and improving livelihood in the constituency.

The constituency delivered its programs/projects through various sector. These includes infrastructure sector in the categories of the housing scheme, Church buildings, church rest house, community hall, water boreholes and sanitation. Other sectors that the constituency also engaged in include small business, income generating activities and social services including education and health.

“These constituency projects and programs were aligned with the MRD development priorities and the NCO development plan,” Mr. Manetiva said.

“The housing scheme project in partnership with the beneficiaries was fruitful and was the constituency’s flagship achievements in 2020.

“There were evidences of the housing projects in all villages, communities visited and Tulagi township. The constituency set a classic example in its implementation strategy by involving all constituents to participate and be part of the development process.

“NCO was very inclusive in their approach in the current housing scheme program by allowing the non-supporters to be part of the program. The constituency office put aside politics and serve the intention of the CDF that is for all constituents and not only for voters as usually claimed,” individuals within the constituency revealed this when the MRD Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Team led by Mr. Manetiva visited communities and villages of Ngella constituency end of last year- 2021.

He said the constituency inclusive strategy in the implementation of the housing scheme motivated more constituents to engage in the housing project.

Bartholomew Parapolo is the current Member of Parliament for Ngella Constituency.

The objectives of the Monitoring and Evaluation activity were:

• To verify the implementation status of projects funded by CDF program in the constituency in 2020.

• To establish community participation in the CDF funded projects in the constituency.

• To investigate the level of awareness of CDF among community members.

• To determine the level of satisfaction of community members in CDF funded projects.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF funded programmes being implemented within the 50 constituencies. Government through MRD supported the M&E activity.

The M&E mostly focused on projects funded by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG), including the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) CDF funded projects for 2020.

Relevant data/information collected will support the ministry in its planning to assess status of projects and impact’s the funding support (CDF) have on the lives of constituents. Not only the data collected is important but gathering evidences on the ground by M&E officers, to confirm that constituencies utilized the funds for its intended purpose is paramount.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

