Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On Bodies In Town Of Bucha In Ukraine

Geneva, 4 April 2022

I am horrified by the images of civilians lying dead on the streets and in improvised graves in the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law.

It is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified so that victims’ families can be informed, and the exact causes of death established. All measures should be taken to preserve evidence.

It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families.

