World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Dawn Of The New Energy Age: Apply Now For The European Solar Prize 2023

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 5:22 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

Each year EUROSOLAR awards the most innovative renewable energy projects of Europe-wide and even global importance. Nominations and applications for the prestigious European Solar Prize (ESP) can now be submitted online.

“The European Solar Prize celebrates living, resilience and prosperity building models in the peaceful international cooperation to defeat humankind’s greatest threat: fossil climate chaos. It is therefore also the flagship program in EUROSOLAR’s Regenerative Earth Decade initiative.” declares Professor Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR and Chairman of the Jury.

Renewable Energy Diversity

In order to celebrate the diversity of successful renewable energy applications, EUROSOLAR awards the ESP in ten categories from municipalities to One-World-Cooperation, mobility solutions, solar architecture, urban development, businesses as well as projects, organisations and individuals in education and the media. An international expert jury chooses the winners for each year.

European Solar Prize Applications and Nominations

Applications and nominations for the European Solar Prize are invited anytime from now until September 30, 2022 and are to be submitted through our online portal. All projects must be realized and show tangible results. The key part of the application is a presentation highlighting aims, figures and benefits. Depending on the category, details on the approach, technologies, users, renewable energy production, financial benefits, or other core information may be important. Further information on the application and the jury's evaluation criteria can be found online.

The Wealth of the European Solar Prize

EUROSOLAR has celebrated successful renewable energy innovations through the European Solar Prize since 1994. People, projects and organizations documented in the European Solar Prize archives establish a rich pool of regenerative practice for all Europeans, from practitioners to policymakers. Hundreds of winners of Europe-wide significance have thus been recognized and documented, together with EUROSOLAR’s important national prize programs awarded by its sections from Germany to Spain, and Italy to Austria.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from EUROSOLAR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 