World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

End Landmine Scourge Once And For All: Guterres

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 5:51 am
Press Release: UN News

Although more than 160 States have signed a landmark convention on banning landmines, more action is still needed to protect people from these “abhorrent weapons", UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

In hismessageforthe International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, observed on Monday, he urged all countries to join the 1997 treaty. 

“Mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices, continue to kill or injure thousands of people every year – many of whom are children,” he said. 

Over the weekend, the UN children's agency, UNICEFreported that five children  - a girl and four boys - were killed on Friday when an explosive remnant of war detonated in Marjah District, Helmand Province. Another boy and girl were also injured.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, warned that this was far from being an isolated case.

"In Afghanistan, in the last seven months, 301 children were either killed or injured by explosive remnants of war and landmines. The real figure is thought to be much higher," he said.

Millions in stockpiles 

The Secretary-General recalled that exactly 30 years ago, activists united to launch the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and within five years, the Mine Ban Convention opened for signature. 

Since then, more than 55 million mines have been destroyed, and more than 30 countries across the world have been declared mine-free. Casualties have also dramatically decreased. 

“But the world is still rife with millions of stockpiled landmines and over 50 countries remain contaminated with these abhorrent weapons,” he said. 

Delaying aid relief in Ukraine 

Mr. Guterres emphasized the need for greater protection for “people living under the shadow of explosive ordnance” in countries that include Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and beyond. 

“In Ukraine, the legacy of a single month of war – in the form of unexploded ordnance, landmines, and cluster munitions – will take decades to tackle, threatening lives long after the guns fall silent,” he said. 

“Already today, they restrict emergency humanitarian aid delivery and prevent people fleeing to safety.” 

‘An investment in humanity’ 

The Secretary-General called mine action “an investment in humanity”, adding that “it is a prerequisite for humanitarian relief efforts and the foundation of lasting peace and sustainable development.” 

He called on all States to accedeto the Convention without delay, adding that permanent members of the UN Security Council in particular, have a special responsibility. 

The five countries with permanent member status are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

“On this International Day, let us build on past progress and rid the world of the scourge of landmines once and for all,” he said. 

‘Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home’ 

Mine Awareness Day 2022 is being celebrated under the theme ‘Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home’. The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS)explainedthe significance. 

‘Safe Ground’ refers to the concept of clearing landmines from the earth to make it safe for development, while ‘Safe Steps’ has two meanings. It highlights both the fear people feel moving about and not knowing if they will detonate one of these weapons, as well as the procedures used by deminers when approaching contaminated areas. 

The final element, ‘Safe Home’, focuses on restoring the personal security of people and communities, in post-conflict settings. 

“There is no place like home, and it is difficult to feel at home without security and community,” the agency said. 

Danger in Somalia 

In Somalia, the theme highlights efforts made over the past decade to free the country from explosive hazards: from playground to pathway, from farmland to house, according to the UN team there. 

Landmines continue to have a devastating impact on people’s lives and development. In 2020, 501 Somalis were killed or injured due to improvised explosive devices and explosive remnants of war. Casualties increased to nearly 670 the following year. 

“The contamination by and from explosive remnants of war and landmines resulting from years of conflict in Somalia continues to have detrimental effects on safety and human security, and hampers development efforts,” said James Swan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the country. 

The envoy underlined the UN’s commitment to working with the Somali authorities and partners on mine action “which enables peacebuilding, humanitarian, and socio-economic development efforts while protecting civilians.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 