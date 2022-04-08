UN Committee On The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination To Review Cameroon, Luxembourg, Estonia And Kazakhstan

GENEVA (7 April 2022) - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) will hold its upcoming session from 11 to 29 April, during which it will review Cameroon, Luxembourg, Estonia and Kazakhstan.

The four countries are among the 182 States parties to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations and national human rights institutions, will discuss and address a range of issues with the four State delegations through public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Cameroon

13 April 15:00-18:00

14 April 10:00-13:00

Luxembourg

19 April 15:00-18:00

20 April 10:00-13:00

Estonia

20 April 15:00-18:00

21 April 10:00-13:00

Kazakhstan

21 April 15:00-18:00

22 April 10:00-13:00

The public dialogues will take place in the Ground Floor Conference Hall of Palais Wilson in Geneva and will be livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is now available on the session webpage. Information is also available regarding media accreditation.

