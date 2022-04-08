World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UNHCR News Comment On The Release Of Refugees From Detention

Friday, 8 April 2022, 6:11 pm
Press Release: UNHCR

Adrian Edwards, UNHCR Representative for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, in Canberra: 

UNHCR welcomes the Australian Government’s decision to release 26 refugees from detention facilities across the country this week.

UNHCR has long advocated for an end to mandatory detention in Australia, where the average period of time that refugees are held has increased to 925 days.

It is worth noting that in Australia’s criminal justice system, any person who has served their sentence may re-enter the community. By contrast, refugees and other stateless people owed international protection, who are unable to return home,are increasingly being detained for long periods with no hope of release.

Throughout UNHCR’s monitoring of these detention facilities over the past decade, we have witnessed first-hand the detrimental impacts of Australia’s detention system and the consequences that extended detention has on the health and well-being of people seeking safety and protection.

Every person has the universal right to seek asylum with dignified and humane treatment, as enshrined in international law. We urge Australia to move from mandatory detentionto a more humane approach that upholds its obligations and prevents further harm to those owed our protection.

Additional information (as at 31 December 2021):

  • In Australia, there are currently 145,964 persons of concern to UNHCR, including 55,606 refugees and 82,832 asylum seekers and 8,227 stateless persons.
  • The average period of time held in detention for persons who have previously held a protection visa or humanitarian visa was 925 days.
  • 757 asylum seekers (including those unsuccessful in their claims), humanitarian entrants and refugees were held in an immigration detention facility (excluding persons transferred from Nauru or PNG).
  • From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021 there have been 16 deaths in immigration detention. During this same period there have also been 968 incidents of self-harm (actual) and 2177 incidents of self-harm (threatened).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNHCR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Be Slavery Free: Child Labour? Pesticide Poisoning? How Ethical Is Your Easter Chocolate?
How ethical is your chocolate? With the Easter egg season upon us, researchers have rated the social and environmental impact of the companies that control global cocoa production... More>>


Ukraine: UN’s Guterres Joins Call For Bucha War Crimes Probe
UN chief António Guterres on Tuesday added his voice to the growing international calls for a war crimes investigation into the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha...
More>>

UN Climate Report: It’s ‘Now Or Never’ To Limit Global Warming To 1.5 Degrees
A new flagship UN report on climate change out Monday indicating that harmful carbon emissions from 2010-2019 have never been higher in human history, is proof that the world is on a “fast track” to disaster... More>>


Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 