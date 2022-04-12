World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Brazil: UN Expert Decries Erosion Of Democracy, Urges Safe Space For Civil Society

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 6:23 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

SAO PAULO (11 April 2022) – A UN expert today expressed concerns about restrictions on Brazilians’ rights to full and active social and political participation, and the appalling levels of violence directed against human rights defenders, women journalists, indigenous peoples and traditional communities in particular of African-descent.

Speaking at the end of a 12-day official visit to Brazil, the Special Rapporteur on the rights to peaceful assembly and of association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, urged the State to create and maintain a safe and enabling environment that is conducive to the exercise of the rights to peaceful assembly and association.

“I welcome the openness and cooperation of Federal and State authorities with the UN human rights mechanisms.” “I applaud the setting up of the Parliamentary Observatory on UPR in the Commission on Human Rights and Minorities of the House of Representatives, in partnership with the United Nations office in Brazil,” Voule said.

The Brazilian Constitution protects these two rights for everyone living in the territory without discrimination based on their colour, religion, sexual orientation, social status or origin of birth. “I am concerned that in recent years there have been emerging trends limiting the enjoyment of these rights in all areas,” the expert said.

“I deplore policies restricting social and political participation, limiting spaces for consultation concerning public policies and decision making,” he told reporters, condemning the closure of 650 councils.

Voule said he was also concerned about the frequent excessive use of force by law enforcement officials and human rights violations during protests. “I am concerned that there is neither a clear unified protocol for the use of force during protests nor an effective and independent mechanism for the oversight of law enforcement agents’ conduct” he said.

The UN expert said political violence against social leaders, candidates and politically elected leaders, in particular Afro-descendant and trans women posed a serious threat to political participation and democracy.

With the general elections scheduled for October 2022, he said the State must ensure that all electoral processes are non-discriminatory, free of misinformation, fake news and hate speech.” I urge the State to protect candidates from any threats or attacks online and offline,” he said.

During his visit, Voule travelled to Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Sao Paulo.

“I am impressed by the robust, active and diverse civil society in Brazil that has played a critical role in the fight for social justice, to preserve democracy and the rule of law, and, more recently, to fight COVID-19,” he said. “On the other hand, I am appalled by levels of violence against human rights defenders, traditional communities, including Quilombolas and indigenous peoples as well as community leaders in the favelas, motivated by structural factors such as racism.” Violence and discrimination against those who practice religions of African origin is also a concern.

“I met collectives of mothers who want justice and accountability for the loss of their children. They are not asking for anything that is not already stated in Brazilian legislation yet live under threats and in constant fear of violence,” he said.

“Human rights defenders face a violent environment marked by stigmatisation, threats, harassment, physical attacks and killings”, Voule said. Indigenous, land and environmental defenders face severe risks and such communities and defenders are frequently and systematically targeted.

The Government should take measures so that traditional communities are free from the fear of persecution and enjoy the right to gather and organise themselves freely to build up autonomous decision-making processes.

Voule said he was deeply concerned that those who ordered the execution of Marielle Franco, the Afro-Brazilian human rights defender and city councillor in 2018, have still not been identified. The UN expert said the State must investigate her execution effectively, promptly, thoroughly and impartially, and take action against those responsible in accordance with domestic and international law.

The UN expert said there were about 20 bills before the National Congress, in particular Bill 1595/19, Bill 272/16 and Bill 732/2022, that, if adopted, would effectively criminalize social movements’ activities under the guise of national security and the fight against terrorism. He called on the government to amend the draft laws in line with international standards.

The Special Rapporteur will submit a comprehensive report to the UN Human Rights Council, including his findings and recommendations, in June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UNDGC: World On Brink Of “Perfect Storm” Of Crises
The war in Ukraine is setting in motion a three-dimensional crisis - on food, energy and finance - that is producing alarming cascading effects to a world economy already battered by COVID-19 and climate change...
More>>

UN Climate Report: New COVID Wave A Reminder Pandemic Is ‘far From Over’: Guterres
Governments and pharmaceutical companies need to work together in a better way, to deliver vaccines “to every person, everywhere” – not simply in the wealthiest nations, said the UN chief on Friday... More>>



Be Slavery Free: Child Labour? Pesticide Poisoning? How Ethical Is Your Easter Chocolate?
How ethical is your chocolate? With the Easter egg season upon us, researchers have rated the social and environmental impact of the companies that control global cocoa production... More>>


Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 