UN Committee Against Torture To Review Iceland, Cuba, Iraq, Montenegro, Kenya And Uruguay

Friday, 15 April 2022, 5:47 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (14 April 2022) – The UN Committee against Torture (CAT) will hold its upcoming session from 19 April to 13 May, during which it will review Iceland, Cuba, Iraq, Montenegro, Kenya and Uruguay.

The six countries are among the 173 States parties to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 10 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders, will discuss and address a range of issues with the six State delegations through online public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Iceland
20 April 10:00-13:00 and 21 April 15:00-18:00

Cuba
21 April 10:00-13:00 and 22 April 15:00-18:00

Iraq
26 April 10:00-13:00 and 27 April 15:00-18:00

Montenegro
27 April 10:00-13:00 and 28 April 15:00-18:00

Kenya
4 May 10:00-13:00 and 5 May 15:00-18:00

Uruguay
5 May 10:00-13:00 and 6 May 15:00-18:00

The above reviews will be held in the First Floor Conference Room of Palais Wilson in Geneva and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session page.

