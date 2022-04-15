World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greenpeace Africa Calls To Scrap “Historic Error” To Auction 16 New Oil Blocks

Friday, 15 April 2022, 5:59 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

DR Congo chooses oil over rainforests and human rights: Greenpeace Africa calls to scrap “historic error” to auction 16 new oil blocks

Kinshasa, 14 April 2022: The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has approved at the fortieth meeting of the council of ministers last week a plan to auction 16 oil blocks. This would have cataclysmic consequences for the global climate and local communities. Greenpeace Africa is calling on the Congolese government which is decidedly obstinate in drilling for oil , to revoke this dirty plan in its meeting tomorrow (15 April).

“The auctioning of new oil blocks anywhere is wrong and undermines communities’ right to a healthy environment. The plan for big oil companies to trash Congo’s most sensitive ecosystems is a historic error that must be scrapped immediately,” says Irene Wabiwa Betoko, International Project Leader for the Congo Basin forest for Greenpeace Africa.

The Congolese government convenes every Friday in the form of a ministerial council. Last week, the council largely approved the 2021 proposal by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and the auctioning of 16 oil blocks, at least nine of which are in the sensitive ecosystem of the Cuvette Centrale.

The science is clear; governments must halve CO2 emissions by the end of the decade and stop development now of any new fossil fuel project. This imperative, as well as DRC’s own commitment to become a “solution country” for climate change, is flouted by inviting big oil into the Congo basin forest. The Cuvette Centrale is a complex that is rich in peatlands, biodiversity and, according to 2017 estimates, contains around 30 gigatonnes of carbon, equivalent to 15 years of emissions from the United States.

“Donor countries, which pledged USD 500 million to protect Congo’s rainforest during the COP26 in Glasgow, are realizing the extent of chaos that prevails in the management of these forests. They must now address the shady and dirty plans for replacing rainforests and peatlands with oil,” Irene Wabiwa added. “Donor countries can support the Congolese government to become a country of solutions rather than a producer of new pollution, by ramping up investments in renewable energy and expanding plans for community-led forest management.”

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UNDGC: World On Brink Of “Perfect Storm” Of Crises
The war in Ukraine is setting in motion a three-dimensional crisis - on food, energy and finance - that is producing alarming cascading effects to a world economy already battered by COVID-19 and climate change...
More>>

UN Climate Report: New COVID Wave A Reminder Pandemic Is ‘far From Over’: Guterres
Governments and pharmaceutical companies need to work together in a better way, to deliver vaccines “to every person, everywhere” – not simply in the wealthiest nations, said the UN chief on Friday... More>>



Be Slavery Free: Child Labour? Pesticide Poisoning? How Ethical Is Your Easter Chocolate?
How ethical is your chocolate? With the Easter egg season upon us, researchers have rated the social and environmental impact of the companies that control global cocoa production... More>>


Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 