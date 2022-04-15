World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Largest Annual Gathering Of Young People To Convene At UN To Take Action For A Sustainable Future

Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Featuring Youth2030 Progress Report launch

19 to 20 April 2022
Amidst a world challenged by geopolitical tensions, a burgeoning climate crisis and rising poverty, the largest annual gathering of youth leaders will take place virtually at the United Nations on 19 to 20 April.

Convened by the President of ECOSOC, the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum is an opportunity for young people to have a voice on how to transform the world into a fairer and more sustainable place and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s Forum will focus on “COVID-19 recovery: Youth taking action for a sustainable future,” and demonstrate how young people are advocating many initiatives – from gender equality to education to fighting climate change and protecting our oceans and biodiversity – in response to our fast-changing world and for future generations.

Young people will contribute to the review of the implementation of the SDGs and to shaping policy recommendations at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (5 to 15 July) and other Intergovernmental fora, such as the UN Ocean Conference (27 June to 1 July) and the UN Transforming Education Summit (September).

The two-day event will feature plenary sessions, as well as thematic and regionally-based sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to share best practices, lessons learned, and potential innovative solutions directly in dialogue with UN Member States and other international actors. Virtual side events will be held on 18 and 21 April.

Main speakers at the Forum include:

  • H.E. Mr. Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the Economic and Social Council;
  • H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly;
  • H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana;
  • Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy SecretaryGeneral of the United Nations;
  • Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth;
  • Ms. Chido Mpemba, African Union’s Youth Envoy;
  • Ms. Marinel Ubaldo, Climate Justice Advocate;
  • H.E. Ms. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR);
  • Ms. Sahal Albazar, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Forum of Young Parliamentarians, Member of Parliament Egypt;
  • Mr. Max Trejo, Secretary-General of the Ibero-American Youth Organization;
  • Mr. Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; and
  • Ms. Sharifah Shakirah, Founder and Director of the Rohingya Women Development Network (RWDN)

What: UN ECOSOC Youth Forum 2022, under the theme: "COVID-19 recovery: Youth taking action for a Sustainable Future

When: Tuesday 19 April to Wednesday 20 April 2022

More information, including the programme, the list of speakers and side events, is available: https://www.un.org/ecosoc/en/events/2022/youth-forum

Launch of the Youth2030 Progress Report 2022 (20 April)
The launch of the second progress report of the United Nations system-wide youth strategy, Youth2030 will take place on 20 April, providing insights on the status of implementation of Youth2030 across the United Nations system at all levels, and highlighting how the UN is responding to the needs of youth in the COVID crisis and how it is working with Governments and young people to realize the SDGs.

