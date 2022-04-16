World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Saudi Arabia: Arrest Campaign Against Judges Raises Multi-directional Concerns

Saturday, 16 April 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – The Saudi Arabian authorities have launched an arrest campaign that affected several judges working in the Court of First Instance, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court in the Kingdom, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement expressing grave concern.

The Saudi State Security Service detained an unspecified number of court judges a few days ago, according to reports. In most cases, the security forces stormed the judges' workplaces and took them to unknown destinations without informing them of the reasons for their arrest or ensuring that proper legal procedures were followed.

The arrests affected prominent judges, including Abdul Aziz Al Jaber, Mohammed Al-Omari, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Nasser Al-Harbi, and others whose numbers or names are still unknown.

The authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the arrest campaign or its causes, raising fears about the fate of the judges in the absence of any information about their whereabouts or their legal status.

Some of the arrested judges had issued unfair rulings against some prisoners of conscience during the past two years. This indicates that arbitrary policies are not limited to opponents only but may affect everyone regardless of their position or social, religious, or political activities.

It is also feared that these arrests were executed to pressure the judges to pass new rulings or decisions or within a wide campaign to illegally restructure the judiciary to further the executive authority's control over the judiciary.

This campaign against judges is very similar to other campaigns against intellectuals, writers, clerics, and opponents during the past years, as such arrests are carried out by orders of higher sovereign bodies, without following due legal procedures.

The lack of legal and judicial oversight over the executive authorities in the Kingdom has led to the restriction of the rights of individuals, and their subjection to various types of violations and abuse, without fear of any form of accountability.

The authorities should state the reasons for the arrest campaign against the judges, immediately disclose their location and conditions of detention, and enable them to enjoy their full legal rights, especially to meet with their families and lawyers. The authorities should also release judges who have not been convicted or proven guilty, respect the judiciary and its work, and distance it from unjustified arbitrary policies.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UNDGC: World On Brink Of “Perfect Storm” Of Crises
The war in Ukraine is setting in motion a three-dimensional crisis - on food, energy and finance - that is producing alarming cascading effects to a world economy already battered by COVID-19 and climate change...
More>>

UN Climate Report: New COVID Wave A Reminder Pandemic Is ‘far From Over’: Guterres
Governments and pharmaceutical companies need to work together in a better way, to deliver vaccines “to every person, everywhere” – not simply in the wealthiest nations, said the UN chief on Friday... More>>



Be Slavery Free: Child Labour? Pesticide Poisoning? How Ethical Is Your Easter Chocolate?
How ethical is your chocolate? With the Easter egg season upon us, researchers have rated the social and environmental impact of the companies that control global cocoa production... More>>


Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 