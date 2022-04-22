Pay-as-you-go DDoS Protect (DDoS Kaitse) Service For Enterprises In Tallinn

DIA PROTECT safeguards your business against reputational and financial loss

Estonia, Apr 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom CPC Estonia OU launches new service portfolio "DIA PROTECT" (DIA KAITSE), of which DIA DDoS Protect (DIA DDoS Kaitse) provides advanced networking and security in a single unified offering to organizations seeking to secure and enhance business operations. DIA DDoS Protect (DIA DDoS Kaitse) combines High-Speed Direct Internet Access (DIA) solution and industry-leading DDoS protection to deliver cost-effective connectivity and mitigate cyber risks. DIA DDoS Protect (DIA DDoS Kaitse) is built on the pay-as-you-go method: pay for the DDoS protection service only for the time being under attack. CITIC Telecom CPC offers an approach that is based on real need, the company only pays for the service when being under cyber attack. Service includes a default 15 minutes free of charge DDoS protection per month.

"According to the Republic of Estonia Information System Authority, the number of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks grew last year, newly coupled with blackmail. Unfortunately, DDoS as a service is available on the dark web and almost anybody can launch a DDoS attack against any company. This can paralyze any company's everyday work for hours, weeks, or months. Seeing, that the issue is continuously growing, and affects companies randomly, we decided to launch value-added service based on the pay-as-you-go model," says Serve Bunnik, the Deputy Director of CITIC Telecom CPC Europe operations.

CITIC Telecom CPC's new service DIA DDoS Protect (DIA DDoS Kaitse) protects the Internet connection for the full range of DDoS attacks: providing ISO 3-7-layer protection, a globally distributed network of cleaning centers ensures effective mitigation of the DDoS attack, as close to the source as possible. Standard supported speed of the Internet connection is up to 1Gbps, which case by case basis can be extended to 10 Gbps. High speed, quality, global Internet connectivity is based on strong local and global Tier 1 and Tier 2 peering, including 8 public IP addresses (minimum) running up to 64 IP addresses, depending on Internet access speed. CITIC Telecom CPC has 24/7 excellent local support in Estonian, Russian or English languages. Service can be extended with optional Security Services to protect businesses from internal and external threats, keeping unauthorized traffic from entering the organization, based on next-generation firewall and anti-virus services.

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are among the most significant security concerns facing customers who rely on cloud-based applications, especially with a new normal business model today. CITIC Telecom CPC's DIA DDoS Protect (DIA DDoS Kaitse) with DDoS solution provides additional mitigation capabilities and features with network resources, with NO CAPEX and LOW OPEX per usage.

Link to the product page

https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-eu/product-services/dia-protect

About CITIC Telecom CPC

CITIC Telecom CPC is the preferred intelligent technology-driven digitalization enabler with decades of vast ICT expertise and corporate values of constant innovation and end-to-end quality, offering sophisticated solutions to solve challenges intelligently, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Bringing with our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). CITIC Telecom CPC's ICT capability spans the spectrum, including leveraging MPLS, SIEM, NFV, SDN, AI, Big Data, 5G, AR, VR, and other cutting-edge technologies in order to address business challenges. We are one of the first managed service providers to be multiple certified for ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO20000, ISO27001, and the IaaS provider to be certified for ISO27017.

CITIC Telecom CPC delivers a range of innovative services, including TrueCONNECT(TM) (https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/product-category/ip-networking) - an advanced MPLS VPN service that employs state-of-the-art fully meshed network, TrustCSI(TM) (https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/product-category/information-security) - an integrated suite of information security solutions, DataHOUSE (https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/product-category/internet-data-center) - converged cloud solution and global unified management datacenter solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) (https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/product-category/cloud-computing) - smarter, better and high-performance cloud computing solutions which complement the company's managed network, managed security and managed cloud data center solutions.

© Scoop Media

