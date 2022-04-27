Femtech Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2021-2031 - Research Report By FMI

As per an analysis by FMI, the global femtech market revenue is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 940 Mn in 2021. Owing to increasing awareness in terms of personal care, reproductive health, and genital hygiene among women, the market for femtech is anticipated to total US$ 3.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among the female population is a primary factor, driving the market growth. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 311,000 women fatalities were recorded due to cervical cancer in 2019. While more than 1 million incidences of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are recorded each day, across the globe.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11761

Femtech Market Size (2021) US$ 0.94 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 15.0% CAGR Femtech Market Size (2031) US$ 3.8 Bn

The increasing prevalence of cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, menstrual and chronic diseases in the female population, combined with current technological developments and the digitization of Femtech diagnostic and monitoring solutions, are expected to create profitable market growth opportunities.

On the service side, the diagnostic segment is expected to dominate the global femtech market. Thanks to the emergence of artificial intelligence in diagnostic tools and the increasing prevalence of women's diseases, this segment is expected to experience a CAGR demand increase of 13.3% during the assessment period.

"Leading service providers are focusing on providing direct-to-customer services using digital and online portals to capitalize on the increasing demand for diagnostics and monitoring solutions owing to growing awareness regarding female health," says the FMI analyst.

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11761

Key Takeaways from Femtech Market Survey

With a valuation of US$ 357 million, the U.S. is expected to lead the market in North America, accounting for nearly 93% of the regional market share.

In Europe, the U.K. is estimated to remain a dominant market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of more than 14% over the assessment period.

Owing to the high presence of menstrual disorders cases, India is likely to register more than 45% of sales in the South Asia femtech market by 2031.

China is anticipated to lead the East Asia market, accounting for over 50% of the regional value share owing to the presence of a vast consumer base.

Direct-to-customer segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9%, contributing a revenue share of above 30% in the femtech market through 2031.

Key Drivers

Growing awareness regarding personal health & hygiene among women is spurring the sales of femtech solutions.

Ongoing technological developments in diagnostics and monitoring devices are expected to drive the market.

Key Restraints

High cost of diagnostics is a key factor restraining the growth of the femtech market.

Lack of skilled professionals required for diagnostics is restraining the market growth.

Lack of awareness regarding personal health and hygiene among women in some remote sectors is hampering the growth of the femtech market.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11761

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the femtech market have adopted the strategies such as launching new products and engaging into strategic collaborations and agreements with leading medical institutes and universities associate with clinical developments to offer advance healthcare solution for women. For instance,

In 2019, Bloomlife, an American maternal health company announced a research collaboration with an international research & development organization, Imec to monitor fetal heart rates through wearable ECG chips. The collaboration has expectantly given rise to enhanced monitoring capabilities in maternity care.

In June 2021, Eastra Health, the world's first female-focused biotech company has developed first psychedelic-derived medicines specifically for women for conditions such as menopause and PMS.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Cognitive Neuroscience Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Cognitive neuroscience market is set to witness a 4.6% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031. The market has been a moderately competitive market developing at a rapid rate and is anticipated to observe lucrative growth with rising cases of neurological disorders that include Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s diseases, and other dementias are projected to drive the market growth.

HBsAg Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, HBsAg Testing market is set to witness a 5.9% growth during the year 2021-2031. The market has been increasing at a gradual rate and is projected to witness lucrative growth due to increase in cirrhosis and liver cancer deaths due to prevalence of hepatitis B, technological advancements in diagnostic kits and due to increase in cirrhosis and growing awareness regarding early detection of hepatitis B.

Bowel Stimulators Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Bowel Stimulators market is set to witness a 6.3% growth during the year 2021-2031. The market has been developing at a gradual rate and is projected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing number of population suffering from Overactive Bladder (OAB) and rising cases of urge incontinence, like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). In addition, advancements in technology and development of lesser invasive procedures is likely to fuel the market demand.

Gastric Bands Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Gastric Bands Market is set to experience 4.1% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of gastric band market is attributed due to growing awareness about obesity treatments globally and advancements in MI proceedings along with there efficacy. Furthermore, a bariatric surgery is done with the usage of laparoscope. This helps in reducing hunger, which further helps in the reduction of the body weight.

Heating Pads Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Heating Pads Market is set to experience 6.5% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of veterinary home diagnostics is attributed due to lack of physical exercises, sedentary and changing lifestyle along with increasing prevalence of chronic pain in major parts of the body such as neck, back and knees uplifts the heating pad market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/femtech-market

© Scoop Media