World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Spritzer EcoPark Upcycles Bottles To Celebrate Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama With Visitors

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 6:52 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Welcomes Visitors During Hari Raya Festive Season

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Apr 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - It's time to visit the Spritzer EcoPark in Taiping, Perak and see the exciting Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama upcycling decorations from 19 April to 31 May 2022 with free admission.

The EcoPark has upcycled thousands of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles into traditional decorations in the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Visitors will be welcomed by a main arch with the sight of festive decor, including ketupat wraps, daybeds and pots reminiscent of a traditional kampung household.

Muslim visitors and their families and friends can stroll through the EcoPark, break their fast amid a pristine setting at cosy STG Cafe and enjoy an evening of togetherness while taking selfies and pictures capturing the fully decorated park as keepsakes.

Spritzer EcoPark has a host of activities and attractions for visitors from 30 April to 8 May 2022, including pedal kart rides, Balik Kampung lollipops and ketupat chocolates to sweeten the palate and Tropical Fizz drinks by Spritzer Sparkling to quench thirst. The Souvenir Shop and Water Shop promotions will also be held during this period.

Other fun activities lined up from 30 April to 8 May 2022 include:

- DIY workshop for floral crafting, flower baskets and crafting

- Snap and post pictures of the festive decor or activities to win lucky draw prizes

- Surprise gifts daily to be redeemed by the first three birthday stars of the day

In conjunction with Mother's Day, there will be additional activities like manicure services, body art painting and customised illustrations* from 6 to 8 May 2022.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy themselves in a safe manner. Spritzer will continue to adhere strictly to all standard operating procedures, and encourages checking in through MySejahtera, having masks on at all times and sanitising of hands.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Congo: New Ebola Outbreak Declared
The health authorities of the African nation declared a new outbreak of Ebola after a case was confirmed in Mbandaka, a city in the north-western Equateur Province, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday...
More>>



UN: Bachelet Urges Respect For International Humanitarian Law Amid Growing Evidence Of War Crimes In Ukraine
The Russian invasion nearly two months ago has plunged Ukraine into a human rights and humanitarian crisis that has devastated the lives of civilians throughout the country and beyond... More>>


Save The Children: Fresh Attacks On Cities Show No Safe Place For Children In Ukraine
Recent aerial attacks on cities across Ukraine show there is no safe place in the country for children, Save the Children said today. It is now more urgent than ever that parties to the conflict agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 