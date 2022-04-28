World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#IWMD22: Unions Call For Workplace Health And Safety To Become A Fundamental Right For Working People

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: ITUC

As the number of workplace cases of COVID-19 shows, failures in health and safety at work can have catastrophic effects, not only on workers themselves and their families, but also on individual businesses and even whole economies.

It is in the interests of workers, employers and governments to make occupational health and safety an ILO fundamental principle and right at work.

That is why trade unions – globally, sectorally, nationally and in factories, care homes and offices everywhere – are marking International Workers’ Memorial Day, Thursday 28 April, by demanding that the tripartite International Labour Conference this June take this long overdue and vital step.

Nine million workers have died because of occupational illnesses and injuries – two thirds of them from diseases – since the ILO first decided to take this step at the 2019 Centenary Conference, and now we need to make it a reality.

Governments need to ratify and, more importantly, implement ILO Convention 155 on occupational health and safety and ILO Convention 161 on occupational health services (currently covering only 20% of the workforce) because they outline the practical steps needed to address the challenges that workers and employers face every day.

They set out the common-sense rules that would save lives and money. Disasters like the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh on 24 April 2013, which killed over a thousand workers and injured many more, are bad for business and cause reputational harm and lasting damage across economies. Making occupational health and safety a fundamental ILO right would help prevent such disasters and benefit everyone.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “There is no excuse for ducking this decision any longer. It’s bad for workers and bad for business, and it costs economies billions in sickness absence, disability benefits and lost production.

“We need workplace safety representatives, joint safety committees with employers, and a five-fold increase in access to occupational health services so that everyone at work is protected.

“The right to refuse dangerous work is good for business as well as for workers. Responsible businesses must step up and save lives, as well as money, by making occupational health and safety a fundamental right for workers.

“Let’s make this year’s International Workers’ Memorial Day the last year that workers are denied this fundamental right.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Chernobyl: Heightened Security Fears On Disaster Anniversary
On the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, the world is again concerned about the safety of nuclear power plants, amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which has seen shelling take place at Chernobyl, and other nuclear sites in the country... More>>

Congo: New Ebola Outbreak Declared
The health authorities of the African nation declared a new outbreak of Ebola after a case was confirmed in Mbandaka, a city in the north-western Equateur Province, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday...
More>>



UN: Bachelet Urges Respect For International Humanitarian Law Amid Growing Evidence Of War Crimes In Ukraine
The Russian invasion nearly two months ago has plunged Ukraine into a human rights and humanitarian crisis that has devastated the lives of civilians throughout the country and beyond... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 