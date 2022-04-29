Six Finalists Announced For Commonwealth Education Awards 2022

28 April 2022

The Commonwealth Secretariat is delighted to announce that six finalists have been selected from a record number of entries for the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards for their positive impact on education across the Commonwealth

Today, on the margins of the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM), currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya, the six finalists of the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards have been revealed at a virtual ceremony.

Launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat in 2005, the awards recognise and celebrate promising and innovative programmes, projects, and people that have made a positive impact on the education sector – on students, their teachers, or their education system – across the Commonwealth.

The finalists were drawn from a list that features inspirational educators and innovative projects ranging from those that aim to promote literacy among women and tackle youth unemployment, to those that empower teachers and academics, and promote peace education.

In a video message to the finalists, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said:

“Today we recognise education’s power to lift people out of poverty, support innovation and arm future generations with the skills and tools they need to respond to our emerging challenges.

[The Commonwealth’s Education Awards for Good Practice] not only recognise and reward those who have, often through seemingly insurmountable obstacles, created innovative and effective solutions to education challenges, but they also provide a space for discovery - an opportunity to uncover and share methods, strategies, and tools that could help transform education across the Commonwealth.

Therefore, I would like to congratulate every individual, group, or organisation that took the time to submit their projects and, of course, our finalists for their commitment to excellence in education and for helping us give this gift of innovation and solutions to our 54 countries.”

…and the finalists are

The finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges in six categories as follows:

Rethinking Education for Innovation

CM Rise by Peepul – INDIA

Rethinking Education for Work

Educate! – UGANDA

Rethinking Education for Sustainability

Development Alternatives (DA) through the TARA Akshar Programme - INDIA

Development Alternatives (DA) through the Education as Pathways to Peace

Positive Youths Africa (PYA) through the Afrogiveness Centre Project - CAMEROON

Positive Youths Africa (PYA) through the Education for Inclusion

Girl Child Network (GCN) through No One Out (NOO) – KENYA

Girl Child Network (GCN) through Commonwealth outstanding teacher or school leader

Peter Mokaya Tabichi – KENYA

Layne Robinson, Head of Social Policy Development at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said:

“Thank you once again to all who submitted their entries and a huge congratulations to the finalists. This year’s finalists have all made incredible contributions to the education systems across the Commonwealth that will have an impact for many decades to come. Our judging panel was faced with a tough decision this year, and we are excited to showcase the innovation of these exceptional leaders in education.

The awards are being presented virtually as we recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely disrupted learning at every level in every region and country in the Commonwealth. This timely topic is currently being debated by education ministers and stakeholders at the Commonwealth Education Ministers Meeting.”

This year, a record number of entries - 2,462 entries – from 32 countries was received, of which 640 met the submission criteria. Judges were highly impressed by the numerous examples of excellence, resilience, talent and innovation in the many submissions received.

