World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Six Finalists Announced For Commonwealth Education Awards 2022

Friday, 29 April 2022, 6:02 am
Press Release: The Commonwealth

28 April 2022

The Commonwealth Secretariat is delighted to announce that six finalists have been selected from a record number of entries for the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards for their positive impact on education across the Commonwealth

Today, on the margins of the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM), currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya, the six finalists of the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards have been revealed at a virtual ceremony.

Launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat in 2005, the awards recognise and celebrate promising and innovative programmes, projects, and people that have made a positive impact on the education sector – on students, their teachers, or their education system – across the Commonwealth.

The finalists were drawn from a list that features inspirational educators and innovative projects ranging from those that aim to promote literacy among women and tackle youth unemployment, to those that empower teachers and academics, and promote peace education.

In a video message to the finalists, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said:

“Today we recognise education’s power to lift people out of poverty, support innovation and arm future generations with the skills and tools they need to respond to our emerging challenges.

[The Commonwealth’s Education Awards for Good Practice] not only recognise and reward those who have, often through seemingly insurmountable obstacles, created innovative and effective solutions to education challenges, but they also provide a space for discovery - an opportunity to uncover and share methods, strategies, and tools that could help transform education across the Commonwealth.

Therefore, I would like to congratulate every individual, group, or organisation that took the time to submit their projects and, of course, our finalists for their commitment to excellence in education and for helping us give this gift of innovation and solutions to our 54 countries.”

…and the finalists are

The finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges in six categories as follows:

  • Rethinking Education for Innovation
    CM Rise by Peepul – INDIA
  • Rethinking Education for Work
    Educate! – UGANDA
  • Rethinking Education for Sustainability
    Development Alternatives (DA) through the TARA Akshar Programme - INDIA
  • Education as Pathways to Peace
    Positive Youths Africa (PYA) through the Afrogiveness Centre Project - CAMEROON
  • Education for Inclusion
    Girl Child Network (GCN) through No One Out (NOO) – KENYA
  • Commonwealth outstanding teacher or school leader
    Peter Mokaya Tabichi – KENYA

Learn more about the finalists and the Awards

Layne Robinson, Head of Social Policy Development at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said:

“Thank you once again to all who submitted their entries and a huge congratulations to the finalists. This year’s finalists have all made incredible contributions to the education systems across the Commonwealth that will have an impact for many decades to come. Our judging panel was faced with a tough decision this year, and we are excited to showcase the innovation of these exceptional leaders in education.

The awards are being presented virtually as we recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely disrupted learning at every level in every region and country in the Commonwealth. This timely topic is currently being debated by education ministers and stakeholders at the Commonwealth Education Ministers Meeting.”

This year, a record number of entries - 2,462 entries – from 32 countries was received, of which 640 met the submission criteria. Judges were highly impressed by the numerous examples of excellence, resilience, talent and innovation in the many submissions received.

Watch the virtual ceremony

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Commonwealth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Brazil: Criminal Proceedings Against Former President Lula Da Silva Violated Due Process Guarantees
The investigation and prosecution of former President Lula da Silva violated his right to be tried by an impartial tribunal, his right to privacy and his political rights, the UN Human Rights Committee has found... More>>



Chernobyl: Heightened Security Fears On Disaster Anniversary
On the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, the world is again concerned about the safety of nuclear power plants, amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which has seen shelling take place at Chernobyl, and other nuclear sites in the country... More>>

Congo: New Ebola Outbreak Declared
The health authorities of the African nation declared a new outbreak of Ebola after a case was confirmed in Mbandaka, a city in the north-western Equateur Province, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday...
More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 