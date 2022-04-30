BRIEFING NOTES: Mali

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 29 April 2022

Subject: Mali

We are deeply dismayed by the Malian media regulator’s decision to definitively suspend Radio France International (RFI) and France24. We call on Mali’s transitional military authorities to reverse this ban and allow independent media to work freely in the country.

These suspensions are the latest in a string of actions curtailing press freedom and the freedom of expression in Mali, and come at a time when more, not less, scrutiny is needed. Our Office continues to document serious allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in many parts of the country, and we remain seriously concerned by steps to further shrink the already limited civic space.

An open and pluralistic civic space that guarantees freedom of expression and opinion, as well as freedom of assembly and association, is a prerequisite for development and sustainable peace.

The suspensions were first imposed by the Government on 16 March, accusing the two broadcasters of airing “false allegations” about reports of human rights violations by the Malian army. On 27 April, the High Authority for Communication announced that those provisional suspensions would be “definitive”. The current climate is one with a pervasive chilling effect on journalists and bloggers.

