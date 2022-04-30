UN Committee: Lula Was Victim Of A Biased Judge

The UN Human Rights Committee has concluded that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did not receive a fair trial in the judgment that led to his 580-day imprisonment.

After six years of analysis, the international body established that former judge Sergio Moro was biased in his rulings against Lula.

The UN body also concluded that Lula's political rights were violated in 2018, when he was barred from contesting the elections.

Lula's arrest gave way to the escalation of authoritarianism in Brazil with the election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and the nomination of Sergio Moro as his Minister of Justice.

The complaint introduced by Lula’s defence involved four allegations:

Lula's arbitrary detention in 2016 at Congonhas airport.

The partiality of the process and trial.

The dissemination of private messages from his family members

The rejection of his presidential candidacy in 2018.

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled in Lula’s favour on all four counts.

“This is a vindication of a campaign led by trade unions and millions of activists all around the world.

“We succeeded in freeing Lula, annulling all his sham convictions, restoring his political rights and exposing Sergio Moro’s partiality in the Brazilian Supreme Court. This monumental decision from the UN is another step in the right direction.

“But it is not enough. The only way of fixing Brazil and bringing about real justice for the Brazilian working people is by defeating Bolsonaro in November and electing Lula president again”, said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

The final decision of the committee as well as the recommendations for reparations will be presented next May, after a meeting between the body’s 18 legal expert members.

© Scoop Media

