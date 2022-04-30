World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani On Detention Of Activists In Jordan

Saturday, 30 April 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 29 April 2022

We are concerned by the continued detention in Jordan of peaceful activists arrested in February and March under the Law of Crime Prevention and the Cybercrime Prevention Law, in what appears to be part of a deliberate campaign to silence dissent.

A series of arrests of activists has taken place under the Law on Crime Prevention, an overbroad law that allows governors to authorize the detention of anyone “deemed to be a danger to society” without charge and without effective access to due process and fair trial guarantees. Twelve activists reportedly remain in detention, charged by the prosecutor for “spreading false news” under article 15 of the Cybercrime Prevention Law and for “inciting strife” under article 150 of the Penal Code.

Reportedly, some of those detained were arrested merely for planning protests, others for protesting over local election results and at least one was arrested after posting bail for someone detained earlier. Police reportedly stormed the homes of some of the activists during the night, in some cases accompanied by counter-terrorism security forces. Bail for their release has been routinely denied and, when offered, is exorbitant.

Two of the men detained are reportedly on hunger strike, and we are especially concerned about their health condition. We call on the authorities to make available to them appropriate medical care, respecting their will and dignity.

We urge the authorities to release all those who have been detained for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, to ensure that individuals can exercise these rights, and to address their grievances

We also call on the Jordanian authorities to amend the Law on Crime Prevention to bring it in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Jordan is a party.

