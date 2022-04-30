World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cold Chain Packaging Market To Record Growth At Over 14.5% CAGR Through 2030

Saturday, 30 April 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The demand for cold chain packaging solutions has increased significantly with the growing requirement from the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. Growing consumer inclination toward cosmetics and personal care products has further fueled the sales of cold chain packaging. According to the Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cold chain packaging market is anticipated to grow at over 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2030.

The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global cold chain packaging market, and its growth, scope, and potential during the forecast period between 2022 and 2030.

Key Takeaways

  • Phase change cold storage products such as plates, micro capsules, bags, and balls continue to witness high demand
  • Reusable packaging formats continue to outsell other variants
  • Polymer to exhibit hegemony for being the most preferred material in the manufacturing of cold chain packaging
  • The steady growth of the food industry will continue to create opportunities
  • US will continue to be a lucrative market globally
  • Germany, France, and China will witness steady sales through 2030

“The growth of the cold storage packaging industry is gaining momentum with the surge in demand from the food & beverages industry. While the advanced cold storage packaging solutions are being devised by manufacturers, the rise in demand from pharmaceuticals industry is further fueling the sales of cold storage packaging. The steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry will complement demand from traditional channels,” says an FMI analyst.

Growing Food and Beverages Industry Spurring Growth

Cold chain packaging solutions are widely used in the food and beverages industry as they provide with the proper refrigeration during the transport and distribution of the food and beverages while preserving the quality. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as other industries witnessed waning demand, the food and beverage industry continued to post gains in many countries. Further, as supply chains relied on e-commerce, demand for efficient storage and packaging grew manifold.

Considering the change in status-quo brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that demand for cold chain packaging will continue to grow through 2022-2030.

Who is Winning?

The key players in the global cold chain packaging market are experiencing fierce competition. In order to leverage the upcoming opportunities, they are started with launching diverse cold chain packaging solutions.

For instance,

Pelican Products launched its new range of cold storage packaging solutions such as NanoCool Instantly Cooled Parcel, Dry Ice Parcel, and others in the last year

Sonoco ThermoSafe launched its new extensive range of cold chain packaging solutions such as Durable Insulated Containers, Protective Cold Chain Packaging, and others in the last year.

Key Segments Covered In Cold Chain Packaging Industry Research

Product Type :

  • Pallet Shippers
  • Insulated Containers
  • Foam Bricks
  • Gel Packs
  • Protective Packaging
  • Phase Change Cold Storage Products

Material Type :

  • Polymer
  • Metal
  • Paper

Packaging Formats :

  • Reusable Packaging
  • Disposable Packaging

End-use :

Food

  • Meat, Poultry & Seafood
  • Dairy Products
  • Fresh Produce
  • Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceutical

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Chemical
  • Others

Region :

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • Oceania

More Valuable Insights on Cold Chain Packaging Market

In the latest report by FMI, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global cold chain packaging market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (pallet shippers, insulated containers, foam bricks, gel packs, protective packaging (foams sheets, etc.), phase change cold storage products (plates, micro capsules, bags and balls)), packaging formats (reusable packaging, disposable packaging), material type (polymer, polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, EPS, polyurethane, others (extruded polyisocyanurate, etc.), metal, paper), end use (food (meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, fresh produce, bakery & confectionery), beverages (alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages), pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

