Gluten Free Pasta Market Value To Reach US$ 1.5 Bn By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

The global gluten free pasta market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.5% and top valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032. Consumers are well aware of the products and the nutritional benefits that they offer.

Hence, manufacturers are incorporating nutritionally high products or sources to increase the nutritional factor of the food products. For this purpose, manufacturers have started using sources that could increase the nutritional content of the pasta.

Sources such as pulses, buckwheat, quinoa, rice, etc. have been proven to increase the nutritional content. Pulses such as chickpeas, lentils, fava beans, and many others are being used as the main source for the replacement of durum wheat and semolina. Hence, growing demand for nutritionally rich pasta is also expected to accelerate the growth in the gluten free pasta market.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14543

Gluten Free Pasta Market Size (2022E) US$ 1.1 Bn Gluten Free Pasta Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 1.5 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 4.50% Top 3 Countries Market Share 34.40%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gluten free pasta market is expected to expand at a CAGR’s of 5.4% and 6.5% in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively through 2032.

East Asia and South Asia market will account for demand share of 3.1% and 3.8% respectively in 2022, and are expected to grow at a CAGR’s of 8.9% and 8.0%, respectively over the forecasted period.

Among category segment, fresh is dominating the market holding around 54.4% share in 2022 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Among product type, brown rice pasta is dominating the market holding around 54.6%, exhibiting growth at CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel, B2C distribution channel is dominating holding 69.0% share in 2022 and will showcase growth at CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

“Penetration of social media and e-commerce platforms have increased the demand for packaged food products. To capitalize on this existing trend, key players are collaborating with e-commerce giants and online retail stores”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14543

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on enhancing the quality, variety and innovation of their products. Moreover, to gain competitive edge, these key players are opting for several merger and acquisition activities

Barilla acquired Catelli, a Canadian firm, in February 2021. This acquisition includes the company’s dry pasta plant in Montreal.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gluten free pasta market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on category (dried, fresh), product type (multigrain pasta, chickpea pasta, quinoa pasta, brown rice pasta), distribution channel (B2B, B2C (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Groceries, Online Retail)) across seven major regions of the world.

Market Segments Covered in Gluten Free Pasta industry Analysis

By Category :

Fresh

Dried

By Product Type :

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

Broun Rice pasta

Quinoa Pasta

By Distribution Channel :

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Independent Small Groceries

E-Commerce (Online Retail)

Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14543

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of gluten free pasta market in 2022?

What is the future growth rate for gluten free pasta market in the forecast period?

Which country is dominating the global gluten free pasta market?

Who are the prominent players in the global gluten free pasta market?

Which are the major countries contributing in the expansion of gluten free pasta market?

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Cheese Market: The global cheese market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 92 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market: The pre-workout supplements market is expected to boost sales at a robust 8.4% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 31.5 Bn in 2032.

Probiotic Drink Market: The global probiotic drink market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 18.5 Bn by the end of 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% by 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gluten-free-pasta-market

© Scoop Media