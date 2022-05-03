Viscosity Index Improvers Market Is Anticipated To Witness A Considerable CAGR Of 2.9% During The Period Of 2022-2029

Increasing demand for high-performance lubricants with optimum viscosity has been a vital factor pushing consumption ofviscosity index improvers. Although the global market for viscosity index improvers has been projected to US$4,699.3Mn mark by 2029 end, the overall growth outlook would remain sluggish.

Consistently soaring consumption of vehicle lubricants such as engine oil, transmission fluids, and break oil by OEMs and aftermarket operators will continue to significantly contribute to the growth of viscosity index improvers market.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5628

Viscosity Index Improvers MarketKey Takeaways

The demand for lubricants is estimated to reach 40 Mn Tons by the end of 2019.

The penetration of high performance lubricants in automotive as well as industrial sectors is increasing with growing focus on lubrication for performance efficiency of industrial machinery and automotive components.

Increasing labelling initiatives have propelled the demand for ISO-grade viscosity lubricants. High-quality lubricants have optimum viscosity, offer corrosion protection, and ensure oxidative stability.

Major companies are focused on the development of bio-preferred or bio-based products, which are compliant with the changing regulatory scenario. For instance, Croda International Plc is developing ester-based viscosity index improvers, which are bio-preferred.

High regulatory standards laid down by organizations such as NHTSA & EPA, and growing emphasis on fuel economy have made the usage of viscosity index improvers crucial.

Viscosity index improvers are commonly used in multi-grade engine oils. Increased adoption of high-performance engines has boosted the demand for high-quality engine oils with appropriate viscosity, which in turn, is positively impacting the growth of the viscosity index improvers market.

Other industries such as marine, railways, energy & power generation/transmission equipment are also increasing the demand of high-quality lubricants, thus propelling the growth of viscosity index improvers market.

The viscosity index improvers market is witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of innovation and manufacturing, from traditional synthetic products to bio-based or bio-preferred products that are in compliance with regulatory framework. This transition, along with production cost optimization, will drive substantial demand for the product in automotive as well as non-automotive applications.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5628

Viscosity Index Improvers Market: Competition Landscape

According to FMI analysis, the global viscosity index improvers market is moderately consolidated with key market players such as Infenium International Limited, Chevron Oronite LLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, and Mitsui Chemicals accounting for a significant share in the global market. Leading market players are strategically engaging in the development of close working relations with lubricant manufacturers for ensuring long-term supply contracts.

Changing Regulatory Scenario Encourages Advancements in Lubrication Technology

The demand for viscosity index improvers is directly proportional to the production rate of lubricants. Changing regulatory scenario and imposition of emission standards have led to the development of high-quality lubricants, which has increased the penetration of lubricant additives such as viscosity index improvers. Development of new customized product variants for target applications along with existing products gives a competitive edge to manufacturers.

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5628

What the Report Offers

In its newest market study, Future Market Insights provides decisive analysis on the global viscosity index improvers market and provides significant insights through schematized market research. The report offers in-depth market study of the historical performance from 2014 to 2021, along with forecast statistics for 2022 to 2029. The market study offers comprehensive insights on various aspects of viscosity index improvers market based on product type (Polymethylacrylates, Ethylene Propylene Copolymers, Polyisobutylene, Hydostyrene Diene Copolymer, Others) and application (vehicle lubricants, industrial lubricants, transmission fluids) across the seven regions.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the market of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride to grow with a year on year growth of 5.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 315.8 Mn by 2022 end.

Terephthalic Aldehyde Market: Terephthalic aldehyde is being used as a non-toxic and non-volatile gelatin membrane cross-linker as it augments the functional properties of the gelatin membrane.

Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the market value to top US$ 1,863.6 Mn in 2022. Global phosphate conversion coatings market is nearly 67.7% of the global conversion coatings market as of 2022.

Aluminum Fluoride Market: The latest revised report on ‘aluminum fluoride’ market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a detailed analysis on the global industry, latest trends, demand-supply patterns, and driving & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market: Demand for cold rolling oils and lubricants is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% and end up with an estimated market valuation of US$ 18.2 Bn by 2028. Cold rolling lubricant sales in 2022 are set to rake in revenue worth US$ 14.5 Bn.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/viscosity-index-improvers-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media