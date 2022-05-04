Automated People Mover Market Is Projected To Increase At 5.1% CAGR Between 2022 And 2029

Automated people movers enable efficient interconnection between airport gates and city centers at several airports. Low capital investments and relatively lesser operational costs would remain the primary factors driving adoption of automated people movers. Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a research report on automated people mover market that projects a healthy 5.1% CAGR for revenue growth of the market during 2022-2029. By the end of forecast period, automated people mover sales are expected to account for revenues worth ~US$ 4 Bn.

Key Takeaways – Global Automated People Mover Market Report

Automated people movers would continue to witness significantly high adoption by airport operators. Sales of automated people mover are expected to witness momentous rise for application in urban transit systems. North America would retain a major share of revenues in global automated people mover market. Increasing number of airports in Asia Pacific holds the promise to elevate the number of contracts with automated people mover manufacturers. The market in Middle Eastern region is expected to be lucrative in terms of automated people mover sales and O&M contracts. Through 2029, automated people mover markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are projected to outperform that in North America in terms of revenue share.

“Technologically advanced automated people movers offer design advantages in addition to cost benefit. Several automated people movers are further enhanced with safety features that enable manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the consolidated market. The equipment is generally made-to-order, which means that winning contracts is crucial for manufacturers. Acquiring contracts for operations & maintenance will also remain an important strategy adopted by prominent companies in automated people mover market.”

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The automated people mover market is characterized by a high degree of consolidation, as a result of the presence of limited players. Tier-I companies account for over 3/4th of the total market value. Some of the leading manufacturers, such as Bombardier Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Siemens AG, are prioritizing joint ventures for developing innovative automated people mover systems. With LAX’s Automated People Mover, a number of public private partnership (PPP) projects are projected to shape up at the U.S. airports in the near future. Companies are also expected to focus on expanding their sales footprint in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Such players have been establishing offices and sales partnerships in these regions.

Automated People Mover Market By Segmentation

By System Type:

Monorail

Duorail

Automated Guideway or Maglev

By Application:

Airports

Urban Transit

Amusement Parks

Shopping or Commercial Centre

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

EMEA

East Asia

Asia Pacific

Learn More About Global Market for Automated People Movers

The automated people mover market is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing requirement of technologically-advanced transportation systems from transit systems operators. Entering markets in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa market will benefit manufacturers in the long run.

The research report analyzes the total sales value of the automated people movers on the basis of contracts and projects. The market forecast has been provided on the basis of factors such as number of airports, government regulations, number of contracts and future projects, and green mobility. The scope of the research report includes driverless systems used at airports, urban transit systems, commercial centers, etc. Automated vehicle shuttle and gondolas are not included while estimating the size of the global market.

