Tool Holders Market Is Anticipated To Witness A Considerable Value CAGR Of 5.4% During The Period Of 2022 And 2028

Global demand for tool holders, specifically arising from the automotive and defence and aerospace industries, will witness a relatively steady growth between 2022 and 2028, as predicted by Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recently released market intelligence report.

While the demand for tool holders will be largely driven by emerging economies, in particular the manufacturing sector, China is likely to make substantial investments in high performance cutting tools, considering the robust manufacturing and industrial output in the region. In other developing countries such as Philippines and Bangladesh, the positive scenario and policies, infrastructure, and steps, which are being taken to promote business, especially the manufacturing sector, will have a positive impact on the tool holders market offering huge opportunities for investors.

As per the report, the global tool holders market will top US$ 1 Billion by 2019. Moreover, growing demand for high precision products with increased output capacity is propelling the demand for advance tool holders in the global market, opines FMI.

Key Market Insights at a Glance:

The demand for tool holders is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the global tool holders market.

Initiatives by regional governments are likely to encourage the movement of low-cost manufacturing towards parts of South-East Asia, thereby creating healthy growth prospects create healthy growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region.

China will remain the largest consumer of machine tools, followed by U.S.

The tool holders market is consolidated with Tier-1 players accounting for significant shares.

The top three players of the market are estimated to account for more than a 50% market share.

On the basis of types of tool holder, hydraulic tool holders segment is slated to remain a high value – high growth segment.

In terms of end-use, general machining and fabrication and the automotive industries are likely to push maximum revenue into the tool holders market. The two end-use industries are estimated to collectively account for around 47% value share in the global tool holders market.

BT Flange Taper will remain the most preferred taper type among CNCers, in terms of volume and value, given its high degree of accuracy and precision, in any high-speed machining operations.

Takeaways from Competitive Landscape Analysis

In a moderately consolidated landscape, tier-1 companies such as Kennametal Inc., Sandvil AB, and BIG DAISHOWA Group among others hold approximately 55-65 percent market share.

Tier-2 companies, on the other hand, hold nearly 35-45 percent market share. Such companies include Guhring, Inc., CERATIZIT GROUP, KYOCERA UNIMERCO A/S, Kemmler Precision Tools GmbH, and Haimer GmbH among others.

Key players are projected to focus on enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies, tough and long-lasting equipment and consumables materials with added features at a competitive price.

Top companies are also looking to target major manufacturing industries such as metal fabrication and automotive by offering high cutting accuracy with increased productivity.



