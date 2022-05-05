Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Is Likely To Surge At A Vigorous 11.2% CAGR During The Assessment Period 2021 - 2031

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive active purge pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2021 and 2031. As the focus on reducing vehicular emissions gains traction, sales of active purge pumps for automobiles will grow.

The overall market valuation will total US$ 192 Mn in 2031, up from US$ 66.3 Mn recorded in 2021. Growth will continue as automakers exhibit higher inclination for integrating effective emission control systems in vehicles they manufacture. Supporting this will be consistently expanding market fuel-efficient vehicles.

Rising cognizance of emission control and scramble for fuel efficiency among motorists is likely to propel growth of the automotive active purge pump market.

Poor air quality caused by fossil fuel continues to be a major source of concern in metropolitan areas, necessitating the installation of an automobile active purge pumps for effective emission control in vehicles.

According to organizations such as the World Health Organization, urban air pollution is still a serious problem that can be addressed with proper emission management. As a result, demand for effective automobile emission control technologies, such as automotive active purge pumps is at all-time high.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By material type, the non-metal segment is expected to account for a share of more than 70% in the global market. The high demand for non-metal automotive active purge pumps can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

in the global market. The high demand for non-metal automotive active purge pumps can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability. By manufacturing process, others segment is expected to be the leader with a share of more than 40% .

. By sales channel, the OEM segment will dominate the market, accounting for nearly 65% of sales.

of sales. By vehicle type, passenger car segment projected to dominate the market, accounting for more than 77% of the total demand.

of the total demand. By region, Europe is expected to have the largest share in the global market, accounting to more than 49% of sales.

“Government intervention for effective emission control and increasing number of programs intended to reduce vehicle emissions are projected to push growth in the automotive active purge pump market. With the increasing popularity of hybrid cars, makers of automotive active purge pumps will have impressive opportunities for sales in the future” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Material Type :

Metal

Non-Metal

By Manufacturing Process :

Cutting

Vacuum Forming

Injection Molding

Others

By Sales Channel :

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type :

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Vitesco Technologies, Hyundai Kefico, Agilent Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive, and others.

