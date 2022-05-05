World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Is Likely To Surge At A Vigorous 11.2% CAGR During The Assessment Period 2021 - 2031

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive active purge pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2021 and 2031. As the focus on reducing vehicular emissions gains traction, sales of active purge pumps for automobiles will grow.

The overall market valuation will total US$ 192 Mn in 2031, up from US$ 66.3 Mn recorded in 2021. Growth will continue as automakers exhibit higher inclination for integrating effective emission control systems in vehicles they manufacture. Supporting this will be consistently expanding market fuel-efficient vehicles.

Rising cognizance of emission control and scramble for fuel efficiency among motorists is likely to propel growth of the automotive active purge pump market.

Poor air quality caused by fossil fuel continues to be a major source of concern in metropolitan areas, necessitating the installation of an automobile active purge pumps for effective emission control in vehicles.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9045

According to organizations such as the World Health Organization, urban air pollution is still a serious problem that can be addressed with proper emission management. As a result, demand for effective automobile emission control technologies, such as automotive active purge pumps is at all-time high.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By material type, the non-metal segment is expected to account for a share of more than 70% in the global market. The high demand for non-metal automotive active purge pumps can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.
  • By manufacturing process, others segment is expected to be the leader with a share of more than 40%.
  • By sales channel, the OEM segment will dominate the market, accounting for nearly 65% of sales.
  • By vehicle type, passenger car segment projected to dominate the market, accounting for more than 77% of the total demand.
  • By region, Europe is expected to have the largest share in the global market, accounting to more than 49% of sales.

“Government intervention for effective emission control and increasing number of programs intended to reduce vehicle emissions are projected to push growth in the automotive active purge pump market. With the increasing popularity of hybrid cars, makers of automotive active purge pumps will have impressive opportunities for sales in the future” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9045

Key Market Segments Covered

By Material Type :

  • Metal 
  • Non-Metal 

By Manufacturing Process :

  • Cutting
  • Vacuum Forming 
  • Injection Molding 
  • Others 

By Sales Channel :

  • OEM 
  • Aftermarket 

By Vehicle Type :

  • Passenger Vehicle 
  • Commercial Vehicle 

By Region :

  • North America 
  • Latin America 
  • Europe 
  • East Asia 
  • South Asia & Pacific 
  • Middle East & Africa 

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9045 

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Vitesco Technologies, Hyundai Kefico, Agilent Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive, and others.

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market : As per the FMI’s study, off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market is poised to expand at an impressive 15.40% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 and 2031. The market valuation will reach US$ 424 Mn in 2021.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery MarketThe global automotive lead acid battery sales is projected to increasing, enabling the market’s valuation to reach US$ 36.2 Bn in 2031, according to the latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report estimates the market to expand at a steady CAGR of over 3% through the course of 2021-2031.

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Automotive Pump Market : Future Market Insights (FMI) on automotive pump market has forecast it to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years (2021-2031).

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market : FMI also predicts that the aircraft cabin interior market will exceed the overall market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of 2021.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery MarketThe global automotive lead acid battery sales is projected to increasing, enabling the market’s valuation to reach US$ 36.2 Bn in 2031.

Golf Cart Market : Global golf cart market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 2.59 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~4.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Automotive Interior Leather Market : The global automotive interior leather market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 29.9 Bn in 2021.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-active-purge-pump-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>



World Bank: Increases COVID-19 Assistance To Solomon Islands
With Solomon Islands’ COVID-19 situation having significantly worsened over the past several months – with over 14,000 confirmed cases and 141 reported deaths... More>>


Afghanistan: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 