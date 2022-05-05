Coil Coatings Market Share, Development By Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects And Key Opportunities By 2029

A new market study by Future Market Insights on the global coil coatings market, evaluates key industry trends for the historical period 2014–2021 and forecasts the coil coatings market growth for the 2022–2029 period.

The report covers latest market dynamics, trends, macroeconomic factors, key success factors, industry value chain, forecast factors, opportunity assessment, incremental $ opportunity and competition analysis of all the major manufacturers involved in the coil coatings market. Topcoats remain highly preferred among end-use industries, especially in construction sectors, as compared to primers and backing coats.

Topcoats are used to provide color and gloss along with mechanical, chemical, and UV resistance to finished coils, and hence are widely adopted across the globe. The global coil coatings market value at US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated period of 2022-2029.

As per the findings of the study, the global coil coatings market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period due to the recovering construction industry and growing investments driving number of new infrastructure projects.

Aesthetic Properties of Coated Metal Sheet to Uphold the Market Growth

Development of new and innovative products will continue to have a tremendous impact on the industry and play an important role to promoting the coil coatings market growth in near future. Coil coated metal sheets provide architects with large number of design possibilities, while also allowing them to play with various colors, shapes, effects, and textures.

A steady stream of newly developed coatings, such as heat absorbing, heat reflecting, dirt-shedding, self-cleaning, etc. are finding their way into exterior building applications. These new functional coil coatings are a result of the environmental aspect being a strong factor in coil coatings’ development.

Emergence of Low-cost Products to Limit Coil Coatings Market Growth

Growing demand for high performance and low cost coil coatings is expected to be a restraining factor in the overall coil coatings market growth. These days, cheap pre-coated aluminium and steel coils are increasingly being imported, particularly from Asia Pacific. Unfortunately, the quality and performance of these products are lower than that of European standards. However, it is unlikely to impact the end users, as white cladding, irrespective of its durability, is widely preferred.

Coil Coatings Market: Vendor Insights

The global coil coatings market is fairly consolidated, with the top four players – Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Valspar Corporation and Beckers Group – holding ~60% market share. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the major players are availed with better equipment and technology for the manufacturing of coil coatings.

On the other hand, tier-2 and other players have limited global reach and manufacturing capabilities. These players’ main focus is the local clientele and to have a significant presence in their respective regional markets. Manufacturers are also focusing on mergers and consolidations of business to improve their product portfolio and market presence. Some of the key developments in the coil coatings market are:

In 2021, BlueScope’s U.S. coil coatings and roll forming assets entered into a joint venture with the Tokyo-based steel manufacturing company Nippon Steel.

In 2014, PPG Industries, Inc. introduced DURASTAR ULTRA-COOL coatings, which enhances the aesthetic and also extends the life of panels, siding, and other components.

Coil Coatings Market By Category

Material Type:

Polyester

Epoxy

PVC

Plastisols

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVDF

Silicone

End Use:

Construction

Transportation

HVAC

Metal Furniture

Others

Product Type:

Topcoats

Primers

Backing Coats

Others

Application:

Steel

Aluminum

How Is The Oil And Gas Industry Pushing Sales In The Coil Coatings Market?

The ever-increasing demand for oil and gas resources across the globe is a chief factor expected to propel the market in the forthcoming years. Rising utilization of alloys and metals, especially steel in reactors, pipelines, and structures in the oil and gas industry is estimated to boost the market.

Most of the steel products required in oil and gas plants worldwide need coil coating paint before these are utilized for various applications. Rising extraction of oil and gas in untapped regions is another factor that is likely to aid growth.

