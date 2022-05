Diabetic Macular Edema Market Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Business Analysis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The global diabetic macular edema (DME) market is projected to register a sluggish expansion at 1.1% CAGR through 2027, according to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report estimates the market to reach US$ 3710.2 Mn in 2017; by 2027 this number is expected to surpass US$ 4,000 Mn.

An Uptake of Intravitreal Implants by Patients to Drive Growth of the Market in North America

North America will remain dominant in the global diabetic macular edema market. An uptake of intravitreal implants by new as well as existing patients, who do not show any improvement post-treatment with intravitreal injections, is expected to sustain growth of the market in this region.

Although control of diabetes is a health priority in developed North American countries, such as the U.S., less attention is given to DME management, with diabetes-related caregivers tending to focus on treatment of diabetic complications. A major reason behind this is lack of effective treatment for DME in North America. In addition, an error exists between industry sponsored and independently run clinical trials. Most of the independent clinical trials for DME treatment lack long-term results pertaining to safety and efficacy of new combination therapies for DME. These factors are likely to inhibit growth of the market in North America.

Diabetic Macular Edema Market in Western Europe to Register the Highest CAGR through 2027

The diabetic macular edema market in Western Europe is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR than other region segments through 2027. Pharmaceutical companies in this region are making substantial investments in research and development, new technologies, and infrastructure in order to capture a market share in the surging burden of eye diseases. This is expected to retain growth of the market in Western Europe.

However, patients in Western Europe resist the intake of intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF drugs, which leads to an instant increase in intraocular pressure causing severe pain in the head or eyes. This a major factor impeding growth of the diabetic macular edema market in Western Europe.

Anti-VEGF will Remain Preferred Product in the Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market

Anti-VEGF will remain preferred product in the market, with sales estimated to expand at 1% CAGR through 2027. Eylea will continue to be the most lucrative anti-VEGF drug in the market. However, demand for corticosteroids will remain comparatively lower than anti-VEGF during the forecast period.

By product form, intravitreal injections will continue to be sought-after in the market, with sales poised to surpass US$ 4,000 Mn by 2027-end. Sales of intravitreal implants will register a comparatively higher CAGR than intravitreal injections through 2027.

Hospital pharmacy is estimated to remain the largest distribution channel in the market, as majority of countries across the globe dispense intravitreal injections and implants to outpatients by hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacy, which mainly provides aliquots of off-label indications such as Avastin prescription, will register a comparatively low CAGR than hospital pharmacy in the market through 2027.

Key market players identified in FMI’s report include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.)

