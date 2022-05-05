World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD Congratulates South Guadalcanal Constituency For Successful Launch Of Business Arm

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 8:12 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Permanent Secretary (PS) Acting for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has congratulated the Member of Parliament for South Guadalcanal Constituency Hon. Rolland Seleso and its people for the successful launch of the South Guadalcanal Corporate Services Company Limited (SGCSCL) today (Thursday 5th May, 2022) in Honiara.

Speaking at the launching today Acting PS Hugo Hebala said that the launching of the new business marks a new milestone for the people of South Guadalcanal Constituency.

“Congratulations to the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer (CE0), and South Guadalcanal Corporate Services Company Limited staff,” he reiterated.

He said that establishing and running a business in the Solomon Islands as we are all aware is not easy.

“Challenges linked to the regulatory environment, high costs of utilities, lack of access to capital, lack of access to free business training remained,” he added.

While acknowledging these challenges Hebala stated that SGCSCL demonstrated a strong commitment to responding to this challenging business environment.

“Equally important COVID-19 pandemic and the November unrest further affected most small-medium enterprise. South Guadalcanal Corporate Services Company is no exception to these challenges,” he said.

Hebala further stated that this Company will also create employment for their young people and business taxes to Solomon Islands Government.

He encouraged SGCSCL to manage this business with honesty, promote good governance, build good customer relations, and remain adapted to his challenging period.

“MP Seleso as a visionary leader for his constituency had set a benchmark for other constituencies to follow.

“He set up a Shipping Service for his constituency and now the South Guadalcanal Corporate Services Company Limited which demonstrates a leader with a vision to develop his constituency,” Hebala said.

SGCSCL is located at Tandai, just opposite the Solomon Motors refiling station. The company sold merchandise goods including hardware materials, agricultural tools/materials and many more.

The launching was attended by the Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Commerce, PS for the Ministry of Provincial Government, Guadalcanal Provincial Acting Premier and other Government Officials.

