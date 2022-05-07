EUV Lithography Market Is Projected To Register 21.5% CAGR Between 2022 And 2029: FMI

Miniaturization of integrated circuits and microchips, elevated wafer production, and consistent growth of the semiconductors industry are anticipated to propel the adoption of EUV lithography into chip manufacturing across the globe. EUV lithography market is estimated for a staggering CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

FMI has identified Asia Pacific to remain a key market for EUV Lithography System owing to the rising internet penetration as well as developing technology. The region is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 23.6% in the EUV Lithography market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Reduction of microchip sizes to incorporate them into shrinking semiconductors is one of the prime factors that resulted in the development of EUV lithography technology.

Emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, industrial IoT (IIoT), and autonomous driving has been driving miniaturization of microchips, subsequently creating the need for EUV lithography in chip manufacturing.

Constant innovation, R&D, and retrofitting of installed systems to improve wafer production, are anticipated to remain key trends in the EUV lithography market.

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries are projected to create bulk of the demand for EUV lithography systems, as they are responsible for majority of the microchip and integrated circuit (IC) demand across industries.

Acquisition of stakes in key technology-based companies to complement product development is anticipated to remain a prominent trend in the market.

Currently, many IDMs and foundries are cautious in the adoption of EUV lithography in chip manufacturing, given the infancy of the technology and high upfront costs. However, with continuous innovation and R&D, products are expected to become more efficient and cheaper.

EUV Lithography Market – A Monopoly

The EUV lithography market is led by a single manufacturer. ASML is the sole manufacturer of EUV lithography systems in the world today and holds a monopoly in the market. The company is focused on acquiring stakes in key companies, which provide supporting technology for the manufacturing of EUV lithography systems. It is also engaged in collaborations with solution providers to help in R&D and development of future generations of EUV lithography systems.

Will EUV Dominate Lithography Systems?

In the present lithography market, EUVs are a new and upcoming technology, with the first commercial product being sold in 2016. Given their ability to process light onto microchips of very small surface and with the growing adoption of technologies demanding miniaturization of microchips, EUV lithography market is anticipated to capture a huge market share of lithography systems in the coming years.

Know More About Report Inclusions

Future Market Insights’ new market research report on the EUV lithography market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2029. The report details EUV lithography market demand by end use across three different regions, Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

The research report also offers global consumer electronics demand trend, impact of wide-scale 5G technology and IoT adoption, wafer production trends, installed base of EUV lithography systems as well as market demand patterns across the mentioned regions.

