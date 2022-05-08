World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trade Unions And Peace Campaigners Call For Ukraine Cease Fire On Day Of Liberation

Sunday, 8 May 2022, 5:33 am
Press Release: ITUC

The 200-million strong ITUC and the biggest global peace network, the IPB, have written personally to Presidents Putin and Zelensky urging them to mark Europe’s “day of liberation” – 8-9 May - by declaring a cease fire as a precursor to negotiations.

The two organisations draw attention to the innocent civilians and soldiers on both sides who are dying daily; the devastation and destruction blighting the lives, livelihoods and life’s work of millions of people; and the buildings and neighbourhoods reduced to rubble by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They also express concern about the impact of the war on living standards around the world.

The ITUC and IPB urge Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy to meet immediately for peace negotiations in a neutral venue such as Vienna or Geneva with the involvement of the UN and its Secretary General, ultimately serving as the foundation for a new peace architecture in Europe in which Russia's and Ukraine's security interests are safeguarded and secured.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said:

“In these dark and dismal times, we are asking the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine to show responsibility and leadership and take the first steps towards peace in Europe. Millions in Ukraine and Russia will thank them, as will the people of the world, for announcing a cease fire and negotiating peace. People are suffering terribly – in Ukraine’s bombed cities, in family homes across Russia, in refugee hostels across the region and in communities hit by the cost off living crisis everywhere.”

Reiner Braun, IPB Executive Director said:

“The only way out of the crises and to avoid a nuclear catastrophe is negotiations and to start a dialogue - even when it is very difficult. Ceasefire is the first step on the long way to a policy of common security. Ceasefire starts building bridges. Building bridges would mean initiating an immediate ceasefire and starting talks on a peace solution.”

The joint appeal to the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation is available here. The Day of Liberation marks the end of World War II in Europe, and the liberation of Europe from fascism. The end of the war was on 8 May in western Europe, but 9 May in the then Soviet Union because of time zones.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ethiopia: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>



World Bank: Increases COVID-19 Assistance To Solomon Islands
With Solomon Islands’ COVID-19 situation having significantly worsened over the past several months – with over 14,000 confirmed cases and 141 reported deaths... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 