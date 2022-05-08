Vegan Butter Market By Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Challenges, Growth By 2022-2032

The global vegan butter market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.7% and top a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn by 2032. Plant-based diet is gaining popularity for its huge benefits including the environment, health, and animal welfare.

Numerous plant-based products from milk alternatives to plant-based cheese are now available in the market including vegan butter. Vegan butter, sometimes referred to as plant-based butter, is a non-dairy substitute of butter which is generally made by combining water with a plant-derived oil.

The butter can be cultured via fermentation in food labs but only with plant-based sources. The cultures produced during fermentation are from lactobacillus genus only, but developed on vegetables or vegan substrates as opposed to dairy substrates.

The aforementioned cultures can leverage fermentation process to tailor the flavor of different unique cultures for the specific product which all are plant-based dairy alternatives, such as cream cheese, butter, dips, and brie.

The products can contain different additional ingredients as well, such as emulsifiers, salt, natural or artificial flavors, and colorings, to resemble the texture and taste of real butter, but always free of animal-sourced products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The vegan butter market is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 7% through 2032.

in 2022, expanding at CAGR of through 2032. Global vegan butter demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 5% in 2022.

in 2022. Demand for vegan butter grew at 0% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

CAGR between 2017 and 2021. In terms of product, the oat milk segment is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Based on flavour, flavored vegan butter sales are projected to witness an uptick during the forecast period.

“Unlike most butters, vegan butters are low in total fat and calories, which can vary depending on each product ingredients, which is also in high demand. Hence, vegan butters are gaining immense popularity for their healthy content, compelling manufacturers to include the product as a food ingredient,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key vegan butter brands are adopting new strategic partnerships to expand their product capacities in food and beverage industry. Some of the core business brands are focusing on developing nutritional and high quality food solutions while being innovative with formulations to attract more customers towards the product.

On February 2020, Amarlane Foods, an Isreali company, announced to launch dairy alternative butter termed as ‘Butter’s Vegan Twin’. The company is dedicated to plant-based foods development with a minimal number of ingredients and all natural to attract more consumers. The product is ranged under the name of Betterine, which is made from just four ingredients including pure coconut oil, organic soy lecithin, water, and arrowroot powder.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Vegan Butter market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Vegan Butter Market by Category

By Source:

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Corn Milk

Almond Milk

Pea Milk

Cashew Milk

Coconut Milk

Hemp Milk

Flax Milk

Others

By Flavor:

Unflavored

Flavored Cocoa/ Chocolate Cinnamon Banana Coconut Grape Hazelnut Lemon Peanut Butter Raspberry Strawberry Vanilla Other Flavors



By Sales Channel:

B2B Hotels Restaurants Cafes

B2C Hypermarkets /Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Discount Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retail Others Retail Formats



By Application:

Bakery Industry

Confectionery Items

Dairy Industry

Dietary Supplements

Household Pantry

Hotel, Restaurant, Retail Chains

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

