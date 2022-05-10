World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On Nicaragua’s Crackdown On Civil Society

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 6:11 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

We are deeply concerned that a new law, which came into force in Nicaragua on Friday, further restricts the functioning of civil society, contrary to the country’s human rights obligations.

The law has the stated aim of preventing money-laundering and the financing of terrorism, but its provisions make it more difficult for non-governmental organizations to register, require them to seek Government approval for their activities, and impose new reporting constraints, including detailing sources of funding, financial statements, activities and beneficiaries. In addition, the law prohibits NGOs from conducting political proselytizing and party politics, without clearly defining what is meant by such activities.

The new law also caps at 25 per cent the proportion of what it terms NGOs’ foreign “members”, thereby also limiting the freedom of expression and association of foreign nationals residing in Nicaragua.

We fear all these restrictions will curtail the freedom of expression and association of any organization that may attempt to voice criticism of the Government.

It is all the more concerning that this legislation entered into force in a week when the National Assembly voted to strip 50 civil society organizations of their legal personality for allegedly failing to comply with other provisions of national legislation.

Since 2018, at least 209 organizations have been shut down in Nicaragua, of which some 137 so far this year. They include the country’s main human rights NGOs, including those working on women’s rights and indigenous peoples’ rights, groups working in the fields of education and development, as well as medical associations.

At least 12 universities have also had their legal personality cancelled and are now under control of the Government.

As recommended by the High Commissioner, it is crucial that the Nicaraguan authorities stop unduly closing NGOs and restore the legal personality of all organizations, political parties and media outlets that have been arbitrarily shut down. We urge the authorities to return all the assets, documents and equipment that were unduly seized.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>


Ethiopia: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 