World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Save The Children Condemns School Attack In Ukraine

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children strongly condemns the reported bombing of a school in Luhansk, Ukraine, believed to be sheltering 90 civilians, including children in its bunker. While 30 people have been rescued, grave fears remain for the 60 people reported to remain trapped under the rubble.

Pete Walsh, Save the Children Country Director, said:

"This news is absolutely horrifying . Protecting schools and other civilian infrastructure must be a priority - they should be respected as inviolable safe spaces for children and educational staff.

"It is not yet clear how many children may have been killed or injured in this latest bombing. However, all children must be protected from the horrors of this war. More than 200 innocent children have already lost their lives since this conflict escalated two months ago, showing once again that children are paying the heaviest price of this war.

"As fighting continues to intensify, the most vulnerable families and their children are being forced to shelter in bunkers and basements. It is difficult to imagine the fear experienced by a child trapped in a bunker, while shelling and gunfire rages above them.

"Save the Children once again calls for hostilities to cease and for civilians to be protected, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Education is a fundamental human right that is crucial to allow children to fulfil their full potential. We must stop this war on children, their schools and their future."

According to government authorities, 126 education institutions have been destroyed and 1,509 damaged in Ukraine since on 24 February.

With the help of local partners, Save the Children is providing shelter, food, cash, fuel, psychosocial support, baby, and hygiene kits to displaced families. Save the Children is on the ground directly distributing essential household kits to families affected by the conflict and has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>


Ethiopia: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 