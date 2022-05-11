Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene To Set A Common Agenda For Advancing Sustainable Development Amidst Crises

Heads of State, senior government officials and other stakeholders from 62 countries will convene from 23 to 27 May at the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to shape the future of regional cooperation to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and deliver on the promise of leaving no one behind.

Guided by the theme “A common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, they will also review pathways to achieve more inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic recovery in the region. The theme study “Reclaiming our future” further identifies elements for a common agenda for present and future generations, which includes protecting people and the planet, leveraging digital opportunities, trading and investing more together, raising financial resources and managing debt.

The 78th session is expected to culminate in four regional-level UN resolutions to strengthen the resilience of the people and nations in Asia and the Pacific.

Highlights:

23 May, 10am - 12.30pm: Opening of the 78th session of the Commission

23 May, 2.30pm – 4.30pm: High-level thematic roundtable 1: Strengthening health responses and preparedness

24 May, 10am – 12pm: High-level thematic roundtable 2: Ensuring resilient supply chains and connectivity

24 May, 2pm – 4pm: High-level thematic roundtable 3: Realizing climate action in Asia and the Pacific

25 May, 10am – 12pm: Dialogue with subregional organizations

25 May, 2pm – 4pm: Special Body on Least Developed, Landlocked Developing and Pacific Island Developing Countries

27 May, 2pm – 4pm: Adoption of the report and closing of the 78th session

Key speakers:

H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

H.E. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia

H.E. Josaia V. Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum

H.E. David Kabua, President of the Republic of Marshall Islands

H.E. Fiamē Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of Samoa

H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

H.E. Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

H.E. Vu Duc Dam, Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce of Cambodia

H.E. Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Ambassador and Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

H.E. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

H.E. Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the Economic and Social Council

Helen Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Former Administrator UNDP and Co-Chair, Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization

Albert Park, Chief Economist, Asian Development Bank

Dr. Deborah Elms, President, Asia Business Trade Association

Prof. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization

H.E. Peter Thomson, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean

Sunita Narayan, Director General of CSE and editor of Down To Earth

Feng Chang, Managing Director of Global Sustainable Finance of Bank of America, Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

H.E. Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, Secretary-General, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

H.E. Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman, Eurasian Economic Commission

H.E. Khusrav Noziri, Secretary-General, Economic Cooperation Organization

Ou Boqian, Secretary-General, Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat

Andrey Smorodin, Director, Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) Secretariat

