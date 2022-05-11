Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene To Set A Common Agenda For Advancing Sustainable Development Amidst Crises
Heads of State, senior government officials and other stakeholders from 62 countries will convene from 23 to 27 May at the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to shape the future of regional cooperation to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and deliver on the promise of leaving no one behind.
Guided by the theme “A common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, they will also review pathways to achieve more inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic recovery in the region. The theme study “Reclaiming our future” further identifies elements for a common agenda for present and future generations, which includes protecting people and the planet, leveraging digital opportunities, trading and investing more together, raising financial resources and managing debt.
The 78th session is expected to culminate in four regional-level UN resolutions to strengthen the resilience of the people and nations in Asia and the Pacific.
Highlights:
- 23 May, 10am - 12.30pm: Opening of the 78th session of the Commission
- 23 May, 2.30pm – 4.30pm: High-level thematic roundtable 1: Strengthening health responses and preparedness
- 24 May, 10am – 12pm: High-level thematic roundtable 2: Ensuring resilient supply chains and connectivity
- 24 May, 2pm – 4pm: High-level thematic roundtable 3: Realizing climate action in Asia and the Pacific
- 25 May, 10am – 12pm: Dialogue with subregional organizations
- 25 May, 2pm – 4pm: Special Body on Least Developed, Landlocked Developing and Pacific Island Developing Countries
- 27 May, 2pm – 4pm: Adoption of the report and closing of the 78th session
Key speakers:
- H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
- H.E. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia
- H.E. Josaia V. Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum
- H.E. David Kabua, President of the Republic of Marshall Islands
- H.E. Fiamē Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of Samoa
- H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
- H.E. Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- H.E. Vu Duc Dam, Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
- H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce of Cambodia
- H.E. Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Ambassador and Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
- Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
- Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
- H.E. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
- H.E. Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the Economic and Social Council
- Helen Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Former Administrator UNDP and Co-Chair, Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness
- Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization
- Albert Park, Chief Economist, Asian Development Bank
- Dr. Deborah Elms, President, Asia Business Trade Association
- Prof. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization
- H.E. Peter Thomson, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean
- Sunita Narayan, Director General of CSE and editor of Down To Earth
- Feng Chang, Managing Director of Global Sustainable Finance of Bank of America, Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
- H.E. Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, Secretary-General, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation
- H.E. Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman, Eurasian Economic Commission
- H.E. Khusrav Noziri, Secretary-General, Economic Cooperation Organization
- Ou Boqian, Secretary-General, Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat
- Andrey Smorodin, Director, Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) Secretariat