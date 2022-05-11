Dairy Processing Equipment Market To Exceed US$ 17.2 Bn, Registering 5.4% CAGR By 2032

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the sales of dairy processing equipment are expected to surpass a value of US$ 17.2 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 5.4 % by the end of 2032.

Another factor projected to drive the market is manufacturers' increasing interest in producing nutrient-fortified, organic, and low-fat dairy products in response to rising demand.

In top-tier dairy farms, cutting-edge automated milk production technology is replacing manual milking processes.

Milk is a perishable item that is contaminated by bacteria and has a high pH level. If sufficient hygienic procedures are not performed in the manufacturing and storage of dairy products, the quality and taste of the product will suffer.

Unsanitary working conditions and the spread of toxins through numerous sources are mostly caused by a lack of effective methods to handle dairy waste water. Rising incidence of a variety of ailments, such as digestive disorders caused by irregular eating habits, which typically emerge as a result of poor diet and hectic work schedules, is expected to drive the dairy processing equipment market across the world.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of type, the automatic segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

The U.S. is expected to spearhead the growth in North America dairy processing equipment market

China and Australia will vanguard the sales in East Asia and Oceania dairy processing equipment market

Based on equipment, the homogenizers segment will account for significant share in the market

“Increased demand for healthier dairy products is assisting the industry's growth. Shifting preferences for healthy dairy products that are low in fat, cholesterol, and sugar, as well as the availability of a variety of flavours, are projected to boost the market. Implementing automation in dairy processing for increased efficiency, as well as a reduction in adulteration and cost, is expected to aid the growth in dairy processing equipment market” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players in the global dairy processing equipment market that utilize a variety of strategies to reach a large consumer base, including product development, marketing, and promotional efforts, distribution channel strengthening, and sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering equipment are GEA Group, Krones AG, Tetra Pak International, IDMC Limited, SPX Corporation, Van Den Heuvel, Jhon Bean Technologies Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporation, ISF Industries, Agrometal Limited, Coperion GmbH, Caloris Engineering LLC, Dui Ci Inox and others

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of dairy processing equipment presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032).

Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Category

By Equipment Type:

Thermal Treatment System

Homogenizers

Pasteurizers

Dairy Centrifuges and Separators

Evaporators and Dryers

Filtration Systems

Mixing and Blending Equipment

Others

By Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Application:

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Others

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Spain

