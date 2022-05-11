Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 13.9% Between 2016-26 - FMI

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast (2016–2026) of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market. In terms of value, the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in major countries and regions, which are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market over the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into advancements in the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market that are significantly helping transform the breast imaging market.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2015 USD 886.6 Mn Market Value 2026 USD 2.1 Bn CAGR 2016-2026 13.9%

The digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market report begins by defining mammography and its types. It also lists the various mammography techniques. This is followed by an overview of the global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market. The overview section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in the report to better equip clients with country-specific trends and insights.

Rising incidence of breast cancer in developing countries with increasing life expectancy and increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles are primary factors driving growth of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment. Hospitals and diagnostic centres are upgrading their existing digital mammography machines and installing new DBT equipment due to increasing evidences about effective combination of 2D and 3D mammography in cancer detection and reducing false positive call-backs. Combination of 2D and 3D mammography has become the new standard of care, since 3D mammography compliments conventional 2D mammography.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into DBT equipment and 3D upgradation. A detailed analysis of all categories by product type, has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

On the basis of end user, the report has been segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centres. A detailed analysis of all categories by end user, has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The following section of the report highlights the global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market. The study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market across the globe. It also analyses the degree to which global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

Key markets assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The above sections – by product type, end user type and region — evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market for the period 2016-2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e. 2016-2026.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, i.e. by supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market and to identify the right opportunities the market presents.

The global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market segments in terms of product type, end user type and regional presence are analysed on the basis of their respective Basis Point (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the respective market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

To understand key growth segments, FMI has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index would help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to get a firm understanding of the key differentiators among competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment value chain and the potential players with regard to the same. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players in the market.

Detailed profiles of the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l. and Planmed OY

