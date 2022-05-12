Bagasse Tableware Products Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.8% By 2031 | Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue

The bagasse tableware products market revenue is expected to register y-o-y growth of 4.3% and reach US$ 1.95 Bn in 2021. This demand for bagasse tableware products will accelerate with top-tier players holding 25% to 30% of the total sales of bagasse tableware products.Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecast the global bagasse tableware products market to total US$ 3.75 Bn by 2031, expanding at 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Plastic and Styrofoam are the cheapest and most readily available packaging materials, but they are not nature-friendly. Bagasse is one of the most eco-friendly options used in making various food packaging and serving products.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7617

Key Takeaways from Bagasse Tableware Products Market

By product type, the plates segment is expected to hold market share of around 42% by 2031. Based on application, demand in the food segment will account for 89% of sales in the market by 2031. By sales channel, the direct sales segment is projected account for over 66% market share by 2031. Bagasse tableware products are used widely for commercial, institutional, and household sectors. The commercial use segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.7 Bn during the forecast period. The East Asia region is expected to be highly lucrative, while South Asia is projected to outpace other regions exhibiting ~8% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Customized eye-catchy eco-friendly bagasse tableware products made from sugarcane residual are becoming increasingly popular for use in institution, commercial, and household sectors. Besides this, growth in quick-service restaurants, mobile food vendors, online food ordering business, and catering services will create attractive prospects for the growth of the market,” says FMI analyst.

Continued Efforts of Manufacturers to Improve the Physical Attributes for Branding to Spur Demand for Bagasse Tableware Products

Bagasse tableware products are in the spotlight due to the rising trend of sustainable living practices. Eco-friendly bagasse tableware products are increasingly replacing products made out of non-biodegradable plastics.

Companies are focusing on introducing innovative and eye-catching designs with new textures and graphics (on-pack promotions) to influence customers to purchase natural, eco-friendly products. Bagasse tableware products are gaining momentum in green-minded cafeterias, the foodservice sector, quick delivery restaurants, and catering services.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7617

Offering personalized and specialized products according to the customer’s needs is a critical trend in the market. The manufacturers are thus focusing on customizing the product designs as per the consumers’ requirements.

The use of unique customized designs as a billboard space to showcase the logo, messages, and company taglines will enhance the market status of bagasse tableware product manufacturers who offer these services. Using environmentally friendly and sustainable products to improve and enhance the brand image is also a key aim for end users.

The manufacturers strive to improve the product quality by using cutting-edge technology to extend the shelf life and retain the quality and freshness of products for a longer time. They also target innovative product packaging, aesthetic appearance, and overall presentation to attract the customer’s attention. Therefore, to address the growing aspirations of target customers, the manufacturers are offering customized, distinctive, brand identity-based products, which will boost the bagasse tableware products market.

Bagasse Tableware Products Market Landscape

Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Duni AB, Genpak, LLC, Detpak (Detmold Group), Karat by Lollicup, Vegware US, Eco Products, Inc., Greenweimo, among others are the prominent players in the global bagasse tableware products market. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 25-30% in the global bagasse tableware products market.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7617

Bagasse Tableware Products Market by Category

By material type:

Plates

Less than 8 inches

8 inches to 12 inches

More than 12 inches

Bowls & Containers

Less than 12 Oz

12 Oz to 16 Oz

More than 16 Oz

Cups & Glasses

Less than 6 Oz

6 Oz to 12 Oz

More than 12 Oz

Trays & Clamshell

Cutlery (Spoons, etc.)

By application:

Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed Food

Ready-to-eat meals

Soups

Others

Beverages

Carbonated Beverages

Non-carbonated Beverages

Tea & Coffee

Milk Products

Juices

By sales channel:

Indirect Sales

Departmental & Discount Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Direct Sales

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Packaging Additives Market- The global packaging additives market is set to enjoy valuation of US$ 549 Mn in 2022, with the market predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and attain a net worth of US$ 650 Mn by the end of 2026.

HDPE Bottles Market- The global HDPE bottles market is valued at USD 55.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 67.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Paper Cups Market - Driven by growing emphasis on better consumer experience, the paper cups market saw steady growth rate of 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching valuation of around US$ 9210 million by the end of the year

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bagasse-tableware-products-market

© Scoop Media