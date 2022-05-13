Is This The Best Family Holiday For Kiwis?

Auckland, New Zealand: Since opening its borders for international travel in December, Fiji has become the destination of choice for many families looking for an island getaway that prioritises health and safety – with new data suggesting there will be an influx of family travellers from New Zealand now that isolation free travel is back on the cards.

In the 24-hours after the ending of home isolation announcement, Tourism Fiji witnessed a 55 percent increase in traffic to its website, fiji.travel, indicating strong interest in travel to Fiji from Kiwis. The latest data from House of Travel has also revealed family holidays in Fiji represent 60 percent of the total bookings for its travel in 2022.

When Fiji announced its reopening in October 2021, 66 percent of all outbound flights from Australia were booked directly to Fiji, with one of Australia’s largest online travel agencies revealing that more than half of its bookings were made by families. Google Trends data reveals searches for ‘Fiji’ by Australians increased by 194 percent when Fiji announced its reopening in October, compared to searches of the word the month prior.

At just three hours flight time from New Zealand and only a one-hour time difference between countries, Tourism Fiji anticipates a similar trend as our Australian counterparts, with Kiwi families expected to select Fiji as the destination of choice for holidays continuing throughout in 2022, especially as we approach the April school holidays.

Travelling to Fiji is easy for families. Visitors over the age 12 only have to do a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) upon their arrival in the country. Travellers over the age of 16 have to show proof of their full vaccination status before Departing New Zealand. More information and details on how to book an in-country RAT test can be found here.

Brent Hill, Tourism Fiji CEO said Fiji has long been a destination of choice for New Zealand families, so it’s not surprising to see interest in heading there spike following the New Zealander border announcement.

“Fiji has always been a perfect holiday location for families. Locals embrace and welcome kids to the islands and resorts are renowned for accommodating even the littlest of travellers, with Kids’ Clubs available at almost every resort. We’re thrilled to see continued interest in Fiji as a destination for families since reopening and are eagerly awaiting the return of Kiwi families to the much-loved islands,” said Hill.

Hill believes that Fiji’s world-class public health policies are also resonating with travel hesitant parents.

Fiji has reopened carefully in light of the COVID-19 crisis, boasting particularly strong vaccination rates and the Care Fiji Commitment – a robust set of protocols and guidance to position Fiji as one of the world’s safest tourism destinations. The Care Fiji Commitment has been endorsed by the World Health Organisation and applies best-practise health and safety measures across the country.

“Fiji’s commitment to ensuring tourism providers meet the highest standards of health and safety gives New Zealand families peace of mind when selecting it as a holiday destination. Parents can be confident that resorts, activity providers, and local hospitality outlets are going above and beyond to make their premises as safe as possible,” said Hill.

Sonya Lawson, Tourism Fiji Regional Director, New Zealand added: “After nearly two years without easy access to international travel, New Zealanders are excited to get back out and see the world. We’re all in need of a bit of holiday time and no one more so than parents. We’re so pleased Fiji has ensured that no traveller is left behind so every family has an option to start planning that much-needed holiday they can look forward to.”

To help Kiwis plan their adventure, Tourism Fiji has unveiled its insights into the ultimate family holiday:

Environmentally conscious travel has become increasingly important for families wanting to teach future generations about the importance of travelling sustainably. Families can book their kids in for a day at the Kula Wildlife Adventure Park, on Fiji’s Coral Coast, where children can become a park ranger for the day and learn about how to use nature to preserve nature. With their very own Kula Ranger uniform, kids go behind the scenes to look after wildlife, including preparing food for tropical fish, hands-on health checks with Fiji’s rarest iguana, and feeding baby animals.

To teach children the importance of contributing to the communities they visit, families visiting Fiji can take part in activities based on local traditions. The Lailai Adventure Club at Nanuku Auberge Resort & Spa sees children get involved in customary rituals, such as warrior drumming lessons with locals, that allows them to develop a more complex understanding of the unique Fijian culture.

Fiji is world famous for its Bula spirit – with the local ethos of kindness and generosity to everyone that visits, which is so often demonstrated in Fijian’s love of kids. The accessibility of kids’ clubs at Fiji’s resorts means families don’t have to compromise on holiday quality when bringing the children along. The VOMO Kids Village at VOMO Island Resort boasts a dedicated chef with an array of cuisine for kids to choose from, Bubble Blowers, a certified diving course for kids ages 8-12, as well as a separate dining area for little ones, giving parents much-need time away to enjoy The Rocks, an adult-only area for sunset cocktails and dinner.

For a truly unique family friendly experience, travellers can book an EcoTrax half day tour. Owned and operated by a New Zealand family, EcoTrax offers families the opportunity to cruise through Fiji on a modified electric bicycle mounted on the historic sugar cane railway (known as Velocipede). With the option to gently pedal along, or use the eclectic acceleration, the activity truly caters to all, taking visitors through river crossings, rain forest, open coastlines and the ‘Tunnel of Love’. Even better, the activity is free for under threes.

Wellness tourism is an increasingly popular facet of travel and now kids can embrace the trend too. At Six Senses Fiji, kids can learn about wellness and reconnect with nature through the Grow with Six Senses experience. Children are immersed in local culture, sustainability, and social experiences, gaining useful life skills through play. With kids yoga and meditation available, children will be left feeling zen for the remainder of the holiday.

Fiji is open for international travellers. For more information on Fiji, visit the Tourism Fiji website.

© Scoop Media

