Automotive Brake System & Components Market Estimated At US$ 92,500 Mn In 2027, Likely To Surge At A 4.1% CAGR 2017-27

A new study conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals that demand for automotive brake system and components will be driven by innovation in automotive ingenuity over the next couple of years. Electronics has over time evolved as the most crucial part in automotive. Integration of electronics has provided new growth dimensions to the automotive safety system. With the arrival of advanced electronic brake technology, companies are now looking forward to channelizing resource on further research and product development. The automation sector is always under the radar of regulatory authorities and is required to comply with various rules that are incessantly enforced in the interest of both passenger safety and environmental preservation.

FMI’s report titled “Automotive Brake System & Components Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027” projects that the global sales of automotive brake component will garner US$ 61,744 Mn by 2017-end. This is primarily attributed to the growing safety awareness among customers, which is prompting automotive manufacturers to use advanced braking systems in their vehicles. The global automotive brake system & component market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 92,500 Mn by 2027 end, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2017–2027). In addition, around 2,122.9 Mn units are expected to be sold towards the end of 2027. Also, the market is anticipated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period due to the rise in vehicle production worldwide. Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshaf en AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Valeo S.A, Federal Mogul Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mando Corporation, and Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd. are amongst some of prominent manufacturers of automotive brake systems & components with operations in several parts of the globe.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4009

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

On the basis of sales channel, aftermarket sales are expected to account for 51.1% value share of the market in 2017, which is expected to increase to around 54.3% by 2027.

Among vehicle type, demand for brake components in passenger cars is expected to remain robust throughout the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to account for nearly 73.9% value share of the market over 2027.

The disc brake is expected to emerge as the most preferred brake type and is expected to witness a considerable rise in its demand during the forecast period.

The growth of high-performance cars and requirement for better friction materials to meet vehicle braking standards are observed as two of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-4009

Market Segmentation

By Sales Channel

OEM Drum Brake Disc Brake

Aftermarket Brake Booster Master Cylinder Drum Brake Drum Brake Shoe Wheel Cylinder

Disc Brake Rotor Caliper Brake Pad



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4009

Amongst regions, North America and Western Europe are currently exhibiting significant market potentials owing to the existence of well-established automobile manufacturers in these regions. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to expand at an impressive rate, which is attributed to the emergence of countries such as China and India as major manufacturing hubs.

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Aircraft Strut Market are expected to surpass US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Oil Pressure Switch Market is expected to be valued at US$ 9.6 Billion in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Marine Fuel Filter Market to reach a valuation of US$ 4001.7 Mn by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Trim Tabs Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of over 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Vehicle Starter Motor Market is expected to total US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-brake-system-and-components-market

© Scoop Media