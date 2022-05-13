World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market Are Estimated To Account For A Net Worth Of US$ 68.3 Mn By 2029

Friday, 13 May 2022, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Surge in the cost of raw materials such as round wood and timber has increased operational costs and reduced profit margins for manufacturers. The woodworking circular saw blades market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 68.3 Mn by the end of 2029, as per the latest report by FMI.

This is anticipated to reinforce the sale of powerful and efficient saw blades, so as to reduce material wastage and increase productivity. In addition, carbide material for tips of circular saw blades provide abrasion resistance, significant reduction in kerf, longer serving life, and ability to saw thick and strong woods.

Key Takeaways from Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market Study

  • Sales through numerous online platforms is gaining prominence, as these online sites enable customers to choose products according to their requirements. Many retailers and distributors are focusing on offering their products through online platforms to gain significant share in the market.
  • Increased use of furniture in commercial and residential sectors, and the use of wood as a thermal and electrical insulator in industrial and manufacturing sectors are expected to bolster the sales of woodworking circular saw blades, with timber and wood processing industries performing substantially well.
  • Spurring demand for woodworking operations for the manufacturing of household furniture and use of wood in the designing of basic utilities in commercial constructions are anticipated to bolster the demand for woodworking circular saw blades. With increment in the use of circular saw blades for application in small-scale operations, 100 – 200 mm diameter blades are projected to experience hefty growth in the market.

“Rising demand for woodworking circular saw blades for plumbing & carpentry, owing to their inherent reliability, such as accuracy, ease of use, and precision, creates a positive environment for the growth of the woodworking circular saw blades market.”

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market: Competition Overview

The global woodworking circular saw blades market is perfectly competitive, with the presence of a significant number of organized and unorganized players actively operating in the global market. Freud Tools, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker, and Homag Group are identified as prominent players in the global woodworking circular saw blades market. Key players are focusing on manufacturing diverse blades for efficient performance in different operations.

Asia Pacific Offering Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

The demand for woodworking circular saw blades is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years, owing to flourishing residential and commercial construction activities in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. Rising demand from the furniture industry is expected to drive the sales of saw blades during the forecast period. High use of wooden furniture and timber for construction in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to propel the growth of the woodworking circular saw blades market.

More Valuable Insights on Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market

The research report provides thorough assessment and future forecasts of the woodworking circular saw blades market on the basis of five primary segments listed as follows: mode of operation, blade type, diameter type, distribution channel, and end-use industry. The report provides comprehensive information about global market sizing, key market manufacturers, and regional perspective for market. The report also provides important dynamics of the woodworking circular saw blades market. The scope of the research includes woodworking circular saw blades with carbide tips or complete carbide blades utilized in the woodworking industry.

Water Treatment System MarketThe global demand for water treatment market stood at US$ 66,094 Mn in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 111,922 Mn by the end of their forecast period.

Elevator and Escalator MarketThe market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and attain a valuation of US$ 100.12 Bn by the end of 2030

Machine Control System MarketThe global machine control system market growth is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8% during the assessment period with an estimated valuation of US$ 13.6 Bn by 2032

Refrigeration Coolers MarketThe global Refrigeration Coolers Market is expected to have a moderate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 6.45 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022.

Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems MarketThe global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market size is likely to grow at a rate of 8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032

