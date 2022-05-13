World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Maldives: UN Human Rights And Counter-terrorism Expert Launches Official Visit

Friday, 13 May 2022, 8:03 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (13 May 2022) - The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, will visit Maldives from 15 to 24 May 2022.

During her visit, the independent human rights expert is scheduled to meet Government representatives, law enforcement officials, members of parliament, policy specialists and the Ombudsperson. She will also meet UN entities and other international organizations present in Maldives. Ní Aoláin will also visit detention centres to interview people suspected or convicted of terrorism related activities and extremist crimes.

The visit of the human rights expert will also include a component on repatriations, including the identification of good practices in the return, rehabilitation and reintegration of foreign fighters, and women and children with alleged links to designated terrorist groups.

The expert will share her preliminary observations with the media during a press conference on Tuesday, 24 May at 3 pm (TBC) at the Hotel Maagiri in Malé. 

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report with her findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2023.

 

Ms. Fionnuala Ní Aoláin was appointed as Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism by the United Nations Human Rights Council. She took up her functions on 1 August 2017. Ms. Ní Aoláin is concurrently Regents Professor and Robina Professor of Law, Public Policy and Society at the University of Minnesota Law School and Professor of Law at the Queens University, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Her mandate covers all countries and has most recently been renewed by Human Rights Council resolution 49/10.

