World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Qatar: Unfair Sentences Against 4 Activists Signals Worrying Freedoms Conditions

Saturday, 14 May 2022, 5:35 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – A Qatari court has issued unfair life sentences against dissidents for their participation in peaceful protests calling for the abolition of the Shura Council law in August 2021, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement expressing deep concern.

The Qatari Criminal Court held a secret session on 10 May, in which it issued life sentences against two brothers and lawyers, Hazza bin Ali Abu Sherida al-Marri and Rashid bin Ali Abu Sherida al-Marri, based on accusations related to exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly.

The authorities arrested the two brothers on 10 and 11 August last year after they participated in the protests in Doha. At the time, hundreds of the Al-Murrah tribe organized peaceful protests that continued for days, calling on the Qatari authorities to repeal the Shura Council elections law and grant them their full rights, including candidacy and election, just like the rest of the Qataris.

The court also issued a life sentence in absentia against Qatari poet Mohammed bin Rashid bin Al Dheeb Al-Ajmi, and another sentence in absentia for Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al-Marri, for 15 years in prison for supporting the aforementioned protests on social media sites. Both are residing outside Qatar.

These harsh sentences are a setback for democratic openness that give worrying signals about the future of freedoms in the country. Infringing on people's freedoms and criminalizing the exercise of their legitimate rights clearly contradicts the Qatari constitution, which guarantees freedom of opinion, expression, and publication, and contradicts the authorities' declared goal of democratic reform.

The court convicted the four activists on a set of charges, including "resorting to threats and other illegal means to compel the Emir to perform work within his legal jurisdiction; spreading false and malicious rumors and news at home and abroad with the intent of harming national interests; stirring up public opinion and compromising the state’s social order; organizing a public assembly without a license;" and other charges that seem loose and unfair.

The trial lacked the minimum requirement of justice, as it took place in secret without prior public details, and it was not verified whether the accused or their representatives were granted their legal right to defend themselves or if the authorities allowed them to benefit from all legal procedures required in such cases.

The Qatari authorities should not use the judiciary to punish opponents and critics. They should preserve its independency and impartially and settle various disputes according to standards of justice, without honing articles of the constitution and other laws to issue rulings that may be politicized.

In August 2021, Euro-Med Monitor documented the referral of seven citizens, including attorney, Hazza Al-Marri, to the Public Prosecution for their participation in peaceful protests against the Shura Council elections law. The authorities then demanded their release.

Qatar's accession to the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights in 2018 obliges it to fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant, especially Article 19, which affirms the right of every person to freedom of opinion and expression. Article 21 also states: "The right of peaceful assembly shall be recognized. No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those imposed in conformity with the law and which are necessary in a democratic society."

The Qatari authorities should abolish the unjust sentences against the four activists, provide them with fair trial conditions and guarantees, and respect the rights of individuals to express their opinions freely and hold peaceful assemblies without prosecution or criminalization.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 