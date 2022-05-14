Automotive Window Regulator Market Projected To Reach ~US$ 13.7 Bn In 2021, Expanding At A CAGR Of ~4.5% In 2021-2031

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the automotive window regulator market is projected to be valued at ~US$ 13.7 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Windows are a safety feature in vehicles and the rising demand for advanced automotive electronic components to ascertain enhanced safety of passengers is expected to be the key factor driving the automotive window regulator market throughout the forecast period.

The ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global economy. It resulted in complete shutdown of supply chain networks and manufacturing facilities around the world.

Subsequently lockdown restrictions imposed during the pandemic affected the automotive window regulator market, causing a significant slump in the growth. However, automotive window regulator market is expected to recover as economic activities resume post the containment of pandemic.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1947

Key Takeaways of Automotive Window Regulator Market Study

Passenger cars are expected to account for nearly 80% sales in automotive window regulator market. On the basis of product type, demand in the automated segment is estimated pick up pace and account for 87% of sales in 2021. East Asia will emerge as a highly lucrative market. China is expected to be at the forefront, driving sales of automotive window regulators in East Asia. The presence of some of the leading automakers positions Germany as a highly attractive market within Europe. Consistently surging passenger vehicle production will enable growth in the U.S.

“Due to frequent use of window regulators in cars, trucks, and industrial vehicles, it has become very important for manufacturers to make high quality window regulators that offer both longevity and reliability. Geographical expansion, partnerships & collaborations and development of innovative technologies are some of the popular growth strategies adopted by market players,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1947

Automotive Window Regulator Market by Category

Product Type:

Manual

Automated

Construction Type:

Cable Type Single Rail Double Rail

Arm Type Single Arm X Arm



Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1947

Competitive Landscape

The automotive window regulator market is moderately fragmented, in which the leading players account for nearly half of the market share. The penetration of smaller regional players makes this market more competitive.

Some of the key players in the market are Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & CO. Kg, Group Antolin- Irausa SA, Hi- Lex Corporation, Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Magna International, Shiroki Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Castellon Automotive, Inteva Products, Johnan Manufacturing, IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd., Tokai Rika and others.

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Marine Shackle Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Oil Pressure Switch Market is expected to be valued at US$ 9.6 Billion in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Marine Fuel Filter Market to reach a valuation of US$ 4001.7 Mn by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Front forks Market to reach a valuation of US$ 68.33 Billion by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Centre High Mount Stop Lamps Market to reach a valuation of US$ 5.27 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-window-regulator-market

© Scoop Media